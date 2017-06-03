Trainline 22
3 June 2017
|03-06-2017
|None
|Freeware
Trainline.com Limited
|iPad
iPhone
|79.40 MB
|11 minutes
|English
Train travel made easy; plan your journey, check live train times & platform information in the palm of your hand. Buy tickets for any UK rail route in seconds!
We make train travel easy:
• Journey planning and train times.
• View live train departure boards.
• See what platform you depart from
• Recent and saved journeys on your home screen
• View station information including maps and local taxi numbers.
Buy tickets on the go:
• Buy tickets for any UK train route.
• Purchase tickets up to 10 minutes before boarding.
• Save your preferred payment card details.
Ticket collection:
• Collect from over 1,000 national rail stations.
• View ticket reference details in your app, even without a signal.
• Mobile ticketing available on selected routes**.
Buy tickets for all major UK train operators:
Abellio Greater Anglia
Arriva Trains Wales
C2C
Caledonian Sleeper
Chiltern Railways
Crosscountry
East Coast
East Midlands Trains
First Great Western
Gatwick Express
Grand Central
Great Northern
Heathrow Connect
Heathrow Express
Hull Trains
London Midland
London Overground
Merseyrail
Northern Rail
Scotrail
Southeastern
South West Trains
Southern
Transpennine Express
Thameslink
Virgin Trains
Virgin Trains East Coast
What’s New in Version 6.7
Set up Apple Pay from Payment
Sometimes you need a good reason to try something new, now set up Apple Pay by adding a card to your iPhone Wallet, right from the Payment screen.
Apple Watch
Re-written from scratch for watchOS 2.
Live tracker! Easier to find
Track the live position and platforms of your train, just look for ‘live tracker’ button on your search results.
Doubled search time from 3 months ahead to 6!
That’s another 3 months for the organised amongst you to find the very cheapest tickets.
Help
Easier to find, on the top of the ‘Me’ screen. Lots of handy tips in there.
First Class
Now has clearer labelling to help you find it.
Me screen, better search results.
Tap on a recent search on the ‘Me’ screen and search results will now let you change the date and time.
What’s New in Version 22
Linguistic level up
“Language is the road map of a culture. It tells you where its people come from and where they are going” Rita Mae Brown
This week we have crafted our language to make booking and travelling a little clearer and more reassuring. Like any great machine we’ve also been fine tuning under the hood, but that stays between us and Xcode.
