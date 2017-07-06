Toucan 3.1.5

Backup or synchronise your data anywhere with this powerful portable app

6 July 2017

Date: 06-07-2017
License: Open Source
Developer: PortableApps.com

Toucan is a compact portable tool that allows you to synchronise or back up your most important data, wherever you are.

The program supports five synchronisation modes: Copy, Mirror, Equalise, Move and Clean. Each can be further tweaked with checks on file size or modified time to ensure it transfers only the data you really need.

Backups are just as flexible. You’re able to complete full backups, update an existing backup file, create differential backups and more. Your backups can be compressed in a variety of formats, to save time. And strong AES-256 encryption ensures your data stays safe from snoopers.

Toucan’s interface is clean, clear and easy to use, but if you want something faster than a command line interface allows you to run backup or sync jobs from a batch file. And if that’s not enough, then a Lua-based scripting language allows you to customise every aspect of how the program works, as well as adding powerful new capabilities of your own.

