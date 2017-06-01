Total Uninstall 6.20.0

Program uninstallers are notorious for leaving behind traces of programs you are trying to uninstall. Over time this can lead to a huge amount of wasted hard drive space as well as raft of unnecessary entries clogging up the registry. Total Uninstall is an uninstallation utility that ensures that all traces of unwanted programs are removed.

The program can be used in one of two ways. The first option is to use Total Uninstall to remove unwanted programs which are already on your hard drive. The program will analyse installed programs and determine the best way to go about removing software and any associated files.

But the best way to use Total Uninstall is to use it to monitor software installations. If you do this, the program is able to keep a log file of any changes a particular program makes to your computer so they can be easily reversed when you choose to uninstall it.

If you have a large number of programs installed, Total Uninstall has a search facility that can be used instead of having to manually search through a list of software. The program provides one of the most complete methods of software removal available, helping to ensure that your hard drive only contains what you want it to.

Build 6.20.0 ships with these new features/fixes:

– Improved the uninstall sequence for batch uninstall and for multiple installations monitored as one

– In the uninstall process, a single dialog will show all items found created after install

– Some bug fixes