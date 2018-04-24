Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. Java developer – five years experience – at Deloitte in Dublin



Deloitte has exciting career opportunities for skilled mid-level and senior Java developers within the Technology Integration Team. The purpose of this new role will be to work with clients in realising the business value from IT.

The successful candidate will:

Code new developments and/or enhancement

Design applications, systems or processes

Quality assure program specifications and code

Investigate and manage complex live incidents

2. IT services engineer at AON Ireland in Dublin



This role is designed to support Aon in the provisioning of IT technical support to Aon departments, within the desk-side environment. The successful candidate will provide administrative IT support, and guidance for the support team, where necessary. To communicate appropriately to internal and external parties during BAU or work request-based activities.

The successful candidate will:

Prioritise team workload and manage user/customer expectations

Maintain detailed records for IT equipment control in the desk-side environment as per agreed Aon procedures and processes

Manage stock control at all sites, ensuring appropriate levels of IT stock are held

Assist in maintaining full legal complicity of Aon-installed software

3. Escalation engineer (networking) at Citrix in Dublin



Citrix is looking for an escalation engineer as part of its ongoing expansion in Dublin.



The successful candidate will:

Independently de-escalate/defuse complex customer situations by using appropriate communication planning and follow-through

Mentor less senior members of the team around technical case management

Provide problem report prioritisation for engineering in at least one core Citrix product

Participate in a 24×7 on-call rotation

4. Business analyst at ESB in Dublin



Electric Ireland is the primary customer facing business unit of the ESB Group and is the leading energy supplier in Ireland. With over 1.5 million customers in both the Republic and Northern Ireland and an annual turnover in excess of €2 billion, it is the main customer interface for the ESB Group.

The successful candidate will:

Gather and document business requirements and impact on existing processes, systems, data and people

Drive and challenge business units on their assumptions of how they will successfully execute their plans

Develope options for delivery of requirements and recommending the optimal solution

Embed a lean approach and culture to process improvement and problem solving in the organisation

5. Senior visual designer at IBM Watson Health in Dublin



Watson Health has vacancies for designers on analytics projects. The successful candidates will ensure that visual design enhances the overall user experience and work very closely with IBM Research to bring novel features/technologies from research into production.

