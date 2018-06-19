Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. SAP Business Analyst at Kerry in Kildare



Kerry has an opportunity for a SAP Business Analyst to join our Global Kerryconnect (SAP) Team deploying our global template worldwide. This person will work in the middle office function as part of the Manufacturing workstream which covers the areas of Engineering, Operations or Production Execution, Quality and Warehouse.

Key responsibilities of the role include:

Help to design, build, test and deploy the Kerryconnect SAP solution for by working closely with other team members and consulting partners

Actively own, promote and improve the Kerryconnect technical solution and associated processes for your area

Prepare for and partake in design confirmation on future enhancements to the Global template

Prepare functional specifications for RICEFWs (Reports, interfaces, conversions, extensions, forms and workflows)

2. Data Analyst at Overstock.com in Sligo



The senior data Analyst will have the opportunity to work with a large array of data (sales, customer, behavioral, website, etc), tools, and technologies (Teradata, Micro Strategy, Excel, RStudio, Python, Snowflake, Adobe Analytics, Google Analytics, Data Bricks, HIVE, HDFS, etc).

The successful candidate will:

Effectively work both independently while supporting cross-team projects

Working with large amount of data from a wide variety of sources, including Hadoop

Analyzing data from sources such as Google, Adobe, Facebook, Pinterest, and DoubleClick. Also, familiarity with their corresponding tools, including SiteCatalyst, Ad-Hoc Analysis, Google Analytics, A360, Facebook Advanced Measurement

Query Optimization and efficient code writing skills is specially adapted to Big Data

3. Support .Net developer at Cornmarket in Dublin



Cornmarket Group Financial Services Ltd is part of the Irish Life Group and has been providing specialist financial advice & preferential deals to public sector employees for nearly 40 years.



The support .Net developer, will be work on application support issues and small system enhancements as required. A commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.

4. UX Designer at Unum Ireland Ltd in Carlow



The UX Designer role guides the application design process to produce a functional product that works according to the user needs and thought processes and maintains a consistent user experience.

The candidate is responsible for developing workflows, interactions flows/information architecture, navigational flows, and mock-ups that include conditional logic and decision points that describe how best to build new products and services.

5. Senior Network Engineer at Workday in Dublin



Workday is looking for a Senior Network Engineer to join our Infrastructure Operations team based in Dublin, Ireland. This position requires advanced knowledge of Production Infrastructure networking with an emphasis on Operational excellence

The successful candidate will:

Build tools/scripts to automate repetitive manual tasks, network provisioning, management, monitoring and scaling

Support all aspects of our production networking infrastructure, large scale data center environment and global internet connectivity

Take ownership of complex troubleshooting efforts

Manage network devices including firewalls, load balancers, routers, switches etc.

Tracking bug issues with network vendors

