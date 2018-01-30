Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

Fancy a career change or looking for something outside your comfort zone? These challenging but rewarding jobs could be exactly what you're looking for Print Print Careers

1. Designer at IBM Watson Health in Dublin



Watson Health have vacancies for designers on GovHHS Analytics project based in Dublin. Designers will ensure that visual design enhances the overall user experience and work very closely with IBM Research to bring novel features/technologies from research into production.

This green-field project involves designing and developing cloud-native services providing AI capabilities using Watson technologies for GovHHS Analytics products.



The successful candidate will:

Work in a multidisciplinary team using agile approaches

Work with user experience designers, design researchers, developers and architects to ensure visual design enhances the overall user experience

Defend design choices using previous user research, heuristics and usability standards

Ensure design consistency with IBM’s development standards, best-practices and guidelines

***

2. TSAP ABAP developer at Kerry in Co Kildare



Kerry is looking for people with ambition, vision and a commitment to excellence in a dynamic business environment to achieve and sustain this growth on a long-term basis.

The successful candidate will:



Design and build ABAP solutions (Reports, Idoc, Adobe Form, Workflow)

Actively own, promote and improve the Kerryconnect technical solution and associated processes

Provide code & technical reviews

Help diagnose problems or errors that occur in the SAP system either through configuration, SAP standard or custom coding

***

3. Firewall engineer at Bank of Ireland Group in Dublin



A position has arisen for a firewall engineer to work with the team in architecting, managing, overseeing implementation and reviewing the firewall rulesets within the group.

The successful candidate will:

Serve as a liaison between other technical staff, management, business units and vendors regarding change requests and design requirements

Work effectively with vendors to implement rule changes, ensure system currency and resolve firewall related service issues

Be responsible for ensuring that existing rules are in line with updated BOI Security Standards on an ongoing basis and manage remediation exercises where required

Review requests for change and translating business (non-technical language) into technical requirements

***

4. Front end UI and UX developers, Java script developers at Codec in Westmeath



In this role, you should be an analytical and creative designer who is able to grasp user needs and solve problems. A strong portfolio of successful UX and other technical projects is essential. Ultimately, you will make our product more user-friendly and intuitive to attract and retain customers.

***

5. Temp IT applications analyst at Regeneron Ireland in Limerick



Regeneron is fully committed to bringing its award-winning approach to Regeneron Ireland, its subsidiary in Ireland, and is looking for outstanding people who are excited by a start-up environment, recognize the opportunities that this offers and wants to be challenged.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Ensuring the System meets the needs of the users

Managing and Supporting multiple Applications simultaneously

Recommending and installing application updates, patches, services packs, and hot fixes

Providing end-user support for assigned applications including troubleshooting problems at the application server level

***

