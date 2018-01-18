Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

Fancy a career change or looking for something outside your comfort zone? These challenging but rewarding jobs could be exactly what you're looking for Print Print Careers

1. Senior Business Consultant – Scrum Master at SQS Ireland



As an SQS Scrum Master, you will be working in a client facing role across a range of sectors focused on defining and implementing projects for large or complex projects.Senior Professional working as a member of consulting services organisation with a customer-focused approach using different software solutions to provide expertise in the particular domain.



The successful candidate will have responsibility for:

Leads Business Consulting projects of moderate scope and sometimes complex assignments.

Fully understand the capabilities and limitations of the technical environments and translates business requirements into a functional and technical implementation.

Keeps informed on business data and implements solutions for technological and process improvements within the context of overall business processes.

Co-ordinates the information gathering and reporting process, reviewing trends and comparing to expectations. Identifies relationships and linkages, anticipates issues and identifies root causes and effects.

Analysis of product usage and customer experience

2. Senior ABAP developer at SAP in Dublin



The Dublin Predictive Analytics team is responsible for extending SAP’s offering in this space. The team consist of user experience designers, developers, software testers and data scientists, and works at the forefront of this challenging topic.You will also get to work in our next generation AppHaus. The AppHaus is a unique physical space for software development, and it is a living embodiment of the philosophy of Design Thinking.

The ideal candidate will:

Develop and deliver high quality software.

Design, code and implement new features in SAP technology ABAP, ABAP OO, UI5, HANA.

Work as part of an agile team.

Collaborate with Product Owners and the UX team to refine their ideas.

Focus on functional and non-functional quality.

3. Software Engineer at Irish Life Group in Dublin



The successful candidate will be working in a very, challenging, fast paced environment, working within the IT & Change Team and reporting to the Information Systems Manager. The successful candidates will have the opportunity to work on the latest developments and innovations and develop value-added software solutions/applications using appropriate technologies to meet the specific needs of business areas within the Irish Life Health Business in a flexible and agile manner.

The successful candidate will :

Apply principles and practice of software engineering in the design, development, maintenance, and testing of software & systems to ensure high quality output and accurate delivery of business functionality.

Integrate systems, packages, applications, and platforms to maximise straight-through-processing, reduce business risk, and improve efficiency.

Maintain and provide second, third, and out-of-hours support for the Irish Life Health systems.

4. AML Compliance Analyst at Prepaid Financial Services Ltd in Navan

Due to continued commercial growth and success Prepaid Financial Services are currently recruiting for a Compliance/AML Analyst to join their company based in Navan. The primary responsibility will include assisting The Compliance/AML Manager with the day to day Compliance and AML queries relating to prepaid card programmes.

The successful candidate will have:

Experience in the fields of transaction monitoring, fraud detection, and AML/CFT

Will be motivated and enthusiastic with a high degree of integrity and be able to demonstrate excellent organisational skills.

Proactive, focused attitude towards work and an ability to consistently meet deadlines

Strong research and analytical skills, business acumen, strategic and creative thinking and multi-tasking capabilities

Experience in managing daily escalation queues, handling complex or exception cases from business and operations teams.

Understanding of E-money regulations and be technically savvy.

5. Software Development Manager at Betbright in Dublin

BetBright are looking for a Software Development Manager to join our Technology team! The ideal candidate will have proven experience of delivering large-scale software projects. They are looking for a knowledgeable and enthusiastic person to join our team who has deep experience of working within a Scrum environment. Someone who can manage several development teams and ensure the speedy delivery of high quality software.

The successful candidate will have:

Line management experience as several people will be reporting to you

Excellent communication skills as you will need to communicate with multiple stakeholders

Proven project management skills

Provide technical guidance to developers on program coding and testing

Technical depth to challenge developer’s estimations and approaches

Assisting with internal and external communication, improving transparency, and distributing information

Ability to identify and manage risk and develop contingency plans for projects

