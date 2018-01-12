Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. Business support analyst at Aer Lingus in Dublin



Aer Lingus is looking for a business support analyst to join it growing e-commerce team. The role has both a technical and commercial focus with specific skills around analysing support items, defect prioritisation, product support and knowledge transfer and communication, tracking and escalation.



The successful candidate will have responsibility for:

Introducing a strong and repeatable process driven support function

Excellent analysis capabilities, and the ability to extract and manipulate data to produce relevant information and business case support

Ensuring regular director level updates on progress, roadmap and planning

Analysis of product usage and customer experience

2. DevOps engineer – AWS at Workday in Dublin



Workday is looking for a number of Devops Engineers to join our Infrastructure Public Cloud team. In this role, you’ll have responsibility for the design, implementation, and maintenance of Workday’s public cloud production and development systems. The ideal candidate will have a solid ‘hands-on’ background in deploying and managing enterprise solutions in AWS with experience in developing tools to automate systems deployment and management tasks.

The ideal candidate will:

Develop automation code to deploy and maintain systems and applications that run and monitor Workday services in public cloud

Drive and solve problems impacting mission critical systems and implement automation to prevent re occurrence

Execute changes on production systems whenever necessary

Work closely with other development and operations team members to understand complex product requirements and translate them into automated solutions

3. Business analyst – Product at Fire.com in Dublin



Fire.com is looking for a business analyst to deliver a digital account product for business and personal users.

The successful candidate will have:

More than three years’ experience in a financial services environment doing business or product analysis

A degree in in Mathematics, Business, Computer Science, or other related field

Sprint management in Jira and Confluence

4. Digital team lead at Deloitte in Dublin

Deloitte Digital has an exciting career opportunity for an experienced Team lead. The successful candidate will work within an industry-leading Digital practice on large scale enterprise client engagements.

The successful candidate will:

Lead the technical design and implementation of enterprise scale cloud solutions across a range of clients

Guide and mentor team in driving innovation and applying best practice in the implementation of client solutions

Lead continuous improvement in solution implementation and our delivery practices

Manage technical aspects of development teams to deliver full lifecycle enterprise cloud solutions

Act as a role model for the team by always demonstrating the highest standards in technical design and development

