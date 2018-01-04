Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

Fancy a career change or looking for something outside your comfort zone? These challenging but rewarding jobs could be exactly what you're looking for Print Print Jobs

1. Software engineer at Compusult in Canada



Compusult was formed in 1985 as a computer consulting firm with a primary focus on the development of scientific applications to support environmental data acquisition and management.

The company is looking for a number of software developers and engineeers.

***

2. Technology architect at Elavon in Arklow, Co Wicklow



Elavon provides businesses with one of the most secure, cost effective and comprehensive card payment processing services available on the market. The company has a vacancy for a technology architect at its base in Arklow.

The successful candidate will:



Develop IT architecture solution roadmaps in partnership with other Infrastructure Architects

Work as part of global IT Infrastructure Architecture team to convert business requirements into solutions based on IT standards and usage guidelines

Proactively monitor the strategic direction of key vendors, technology and market trends, and determine their potential impact and value to our organization

Research and lead proof-of-concepts to assess and build new capabilities that add business value

Collaborate with various IT Teams to ensure best practices are followed and the appropriate support models are established prior to operational transition

***

3. .Net developer at Cantor Fitzgerald in Dublin



Cantor Fitzgerald is a well established global financial services firm at the forefront of financial and technological innovation, serving over 5,000 institutional clients around the world.

The firm was established over 65 years ago, and employs over 1600 people worldwide with offices in New York, London, Toronto, Paris, Milan, Zurich, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney and Tel Aviv and Ireland.

The company is looking for a .Net developer for its information management, retrieval, and migration platforms. The C# developer will work together with our software development team to design, develop, implement, and test both Web and Windows applications.

***

4. Intermediate Web developer at Exertis Ireland in Dublin



Exertis Ireland (formerly Sharptext) is Ireland’s largest distributor of IT and Home Entertainment products and related services.

Reporting to the head of IT, this is a team role where the candidate will be is responsible for supporting the company’s Web portals.

***

5. Senior back end engineer, inventory system, at Jet.com part of the Walmart Group, in Dublin



Jet.com’s mission is to become the smartest way to shop and save on pretty much anything. Combining a revolutionary pricing engine, a world-class technology and fulfillment platform, and incredible customer service, we’ve set out to create a new kind of e-commerce. The company is looking for a senior back end developer.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Maximising on-site availability while minimising reject rates due to lack of inventory

Giving more insight to our marketing and operations teams via more historical data and improved analytics

Unifying inventory management responsibilities currently spread across multiple systems and teams

***

