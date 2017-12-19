Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

Fancy a career change or looking for something outside your comfort zone? These challenging but rewarding jobs could be exactly what you're looking for Print Print Careers

1. C#/Angular senior software developer, performance, at SITA in Letterkenny Airport



As the world’s leading air transport IT and communications specialist, SITA is committed to meeting the demands of the air transport industry around the clock, every day.

SITA is looking for a candidate with at least eight years’ experience in:

Web development, dependency injection, unit testing/mocking

C#, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, REST, MSMQ; JavaScript, Angular, Typescript, Bootstrap , HTML5, HTML\XHTML and CSS

SQL Server, Visual Studio, Source control systems like GIT

Project/bug tracking systems (TFS preferred)

***

2. Oracle PL/SQL Developer at Version 1 in Dublin



Version 1 is the first company in Ireland to achieve Oracle Platinum Partner status: the top tier of the partnership programme. We have the largest locally-based Oracle implementation and managed support services capability in the country and a depth of expertise across the Oracle stack including database, middleware, e-business suite and business intelligence.

The company has built a successful Oracle Practice which provides consultancy, development and support services to a range of Irish and International organisations. This is a great opportunity to progress existing Oracle skills with a leading Oracle Platinum Partner with excellent career prospects, and there will be opportunities for cross-practice work as well as a pipeline of complex and innovative projects to support.

The ideal candidate will have:

More than three years technical experience in PL/SQL

Knowledge of Oracle database 9i/10g/11g Forms

Good analytical and problem solving skills

Consultancy experience/experience in working on Agile projects is desirable

***

3. UX designer at eShopWorld in Dublin



Founded in 2010, eShopWorld has a mission to build a better online international checkout.

The company is looking for a UX designer to make the user experience of that sauce as amazing as it can be.

The successful candidate should have:

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Minimum three years’ experience in UI or UX design

Experience in end-to-end design from ideation through to execution

Experience creating wireframes, interactive prototypes and design assets using standard tools (Sketch, Azure, Photoshop, Omnigraffle)

E xperience in the retail e-commerce space would be highly advantageous

***

4. Lead solutions architect at AIB Group in Dublin

Reporting to the Head of Solution Architecture, Corporate & Treasury, the Solutions Architects will work on the end-to-end design and execution of our new Treasury and Risk Solutions, including UI, ETL. They will work on business critical applications and mission critical applications, supported by a team of technical experts.

The successful candidate will gave:

More than five years’ enterprise technology experience, with a proven track record in the delivery of IT enabled change, with specific experience in treasury or corporate banking systems

Degree in technology related discipline

Strong communication skills with the ability to communicate technical issues and strategy to both technical and non-technical audiences at senior levels within the bank. Interpersonal skills – collaboration, facilitation, and negotiation skills

Broad understanding of application, information and infrastructure technologies and practices

Project and programme management planning and organisational skills

***

5. .Net developer, performance, at Bearing Point in Dublin

BearingPoint consultants understand that the world of business changes constantly and that the resulting complexities demand intelligent and adaptive solutions.

The company looking for talented .Net developers with a strong focus on software performance and optimisation to join a team delivering a range of enterprise and Web solutions for our clients using the latest technologies.

The successful candidate must possess:

At least three years’ design and development experience in enterprise solutions using Microsoft-based tools & frameworks

Experience with issues diagnosis and performance optimisation

Good understanding of typical performance bottlenecks and end-to-end performance metrics (server response time, throughput, network latency, etc.)

Experience of working with one or more performance test tools, experience using MS Web tests an advantage.

Good understanding of design patterns

Good understanding and experience of test-driven development, automated testing frameworks and continuous integration

Strong OO modelling, design and implementation skills.

Good understanding and experience of SQL, data modelling and stored procedures

Strong written and oral communication skills

Practical experience in all phases of development lifecycle

Estimation and risk escalation knowledge and experience

Ability to work independently or part of a team

***

Sign up for your free jobseeker account with IrishJobs.ie. We’ll keep you informed about new job opportunities and you’ll also find a wealth of information, helpful hints and tips on how to secure your ideal job.