Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. Senior software engineer at Dun & Bradstreet in Dublin



D&B is looking for engineers who are proud of their code and who are willing to stand behind it every time.

People who want to make TDD and quality metrics a part of their everyday development process with a focus on elegant code and superior standards. We want people who take an active interest in the technical community and who have a passion for what they do.

Open source or Stack Overflow contributions are a big plus.

The successful candidate will:

Develop, test, deliver and deploy highly performant and secure backend services

Work in a cross-functional agile team you will be developing features end-to-end across the software stack and responsible for all non-functional capabilities

Write elegant, simple code that lends itself to low cost maintenance, extensibility, testability and performance

***

2. Senior cloud engineer at Nova Leah in Dundalk



Nova Leah develop solutions to enable manufacturers meet cybersecurity compliance requirements across the full product lifecycle. Connected medical devices are vulnerable and the cybersecurity landscape is constantly changing.

In response to this medical device security experts at Nova Leah developed SelectEvidence, an expert cybersecurity risk management system. This is the first system of its kind, providing medical device manufacturers with an automated solution for implementing and maintaining cybersecurity requirements across medical device product portfolios.

The senior cloud engineer role offers a unique and exciting opportunity to work closely with Nova Leah’s progressive young management team delivering our unique cybersecurity solution to the medical device software space.

***

3. QA Engineer (mid-level) at Ding in Dublin



Ding has an excellent opportunity for a QA Engineer to join a team that has been expanding over the past 18 months. This position offers the successful candidate the exposure of working on both web and mobile applications across two teams incorporating the entire technology function including product managers, software engineers and QA.

The successful candidate will:

Support automation engineers in releasing new functionality on a frequent basis

Develop a strong knowledge of the high dependency multi-tiered architecture

Peer review user stories and provide support to product managers in delivering requirements to the development team

Raise defects where possible and ensure the correct priority is assigned

Champion excellent quality within the team; push high standards in all aspects of development

***

4. Associate software engineer at Icon in Dublin



We have an exciting opportunity for an Associate Software Engineer to join the team on a six-month fixed term contract in Icon’s global HQ in Leopardstown.

The successful candidate will:

Recognize, exemplify and adhere to Icon’s values which centre around our commitment to people, clients and performance

Understand the project they are working on

Write and execute meaningful unit tests to coverage requirements

Develop good estimates of effort required for analysis, design, development so as to feed into overall sprint planning

***

5. Software engineer at Susquehanna International Group Ltd in Dublin



SIGs software engineers are employed in building, maintaining and supporting real time, trading systems that are fundamental to our success and competitiveness in the current trading environment.

The Dublin technology environment is a rich mix of proprietary software focused on delivering highly available, low latency services for order routing, front office trading environment and market data distribution.

The successful candidate will:

Analyse, design and development of complex and business-critical software applications

Take projects through the entire cycle from requirements gathering to production release

Maintain and tune existing applications to meet evolving performance criteria as business changes

Work with traders and quants to analyse and improve trading algorithms

***

