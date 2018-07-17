Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. SCRUM Master/ Digital Agile Lead at ESB in Dublin



As SCRUM master, you will be working in ESB’s new Digital Factory . You will be responsible to enable the SCRUM Team to deliver a Product to a Project Owner and Manager. You will ensure that the team follows SCRUM/KANBAN principles and processes.

2. SOFTWARE ARCHITECT at Cayan in Antrim/Belfast/Dublin



The Software Architect is responsible for a range of Strategic, Technical Leadership and Delivery focused activities.

The role is responsible for the leading design and development activities associated with the Cayan Payment Gateway. As part of a dynamic and exciting development center, the Software Architect will primarily work with C# and .Net, whilst utilizing state-of-the-art software development techniques, including Behavior Driven Development and Continuous Delivery.

The role is required to build relationships and provide leadership in a variety of situations and across project types with teams ranging from one to many. This role plays a significant part in aligning the architecture and technology vision with the strategic direction of the company, fostering awareness and appropriate application of this vision at all levels of the organization.

3. SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER (INSTRUMENTS) at BD Medical in Limerick



BD is looking for a highly talented Senior Software Engineer with a passion for delivering software products supporting the patient care continuum.

4. C#.NET DEVELOPER – CONTRACT at TechData in Cork



Junior to Mid-level Developer Opportunity – 6 Month Contract with Extension likely.

Working as part of a larger development team the successful candidate will conduct development work to deliver IT solutions that meet the business needs and can be supported as required.

This will include both coding and unit testing as well as 3rd line application support as required.

5. ICT SENIOR NETWORK ANALYST at Kerry Group in Kildare



The Network Analyst’s role is to design, build, implement, and support data and voice network systems across the enterprise.

Kerry is looking for people with ambition, vision and a commitment to excellence in a dynamic business environment to achieve and sustain this growth on a long-term basis. In return we offer stimulating and rewarding careers from employee to management to leadership levels in a global food organisation.

The Network Analyst’s role is to design, build, implement, and support data and voice network systems across the enterprise. This includes planning, configuring, installing, maintaining, supporting, and optimizing all network services including local and wide area network connections, wireless networks, IP Telephony networks, associated software, and communication links. This person will also troubleshoot network performance issues, as well as analyze network traffic and provide capacity planning solutions.

