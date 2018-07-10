Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. .NET C# developer at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Dublin



Bank of America Merrill Lynch based in Dublin, Ireland require an experienced .Net C# Developer with proficient technical expertise in various areas including, Transact-SQL and ideally Banking experience.

2. Software developer at Virgin Media in Dublin



Key member of the Agent Tools and AI team within Virgin Media and Liberty Global, Technology and Innovation (T&I). The role will be focused on delivering innovative, customer focused solutions in the competitive and fast paced broadband and mobile services market.

The successful candidate will:

Translate broadband, mobile and CRM domain business requirements into clearly defined systems feature enhancements

Specify enterprise class designs that align to Virgin Media’s IT delivery principles.

Implement and test high quality object oriented centric systems

3. IT Field Service Engineer at Intuity in Galway



Intuity is a market leading Irish software company headquartered in Galway providing bespoke applications to the Credit Union, Livestock Mart and quarry verticals.

A vibrant young company made up of straight talkers awaits the successful candidate. Be part of a team that works hard together while having fun. The support team work with a wide range of clients and are encouraged to develop their careers here at Intuity.

A vibrant young company made up of straight talkers awaits the successful candidate. Be part of a team that works hard together while having fun. The support team work with a wide range of clients and are encouraged to develop their careers here at Intuity.

The company is looking for people who think systematically, implement quickly, and innovate eagerly.

The successful candidate will have an understanding of infrastructure components, supporting emerging technologies and applications while following internal quality standards and processes.

4. Senior software engineer (Backend) at Viasat in Kildare



Viasat is looking for software engineer who has delivered complex enterprise applications on the JVM.

The successful candidate will be working alongside talented product managers, software engineers and UX/interface designers.

The position also requires mentoring and training the more junior members of the team and contributing at the highest level..



The successful candidate will:

Enterprise application development on the Spring stack

Write software in Java, Groovy or Kotlin dependent on code base

Test automation with Groovy

Rotate into customer support sprints

5. Principal software engineer at Jet.com in Dublin



Project Kepler is part of Walmart’s Store No 8, an innovation hub formed by the world’s largest retailer focused on identifying and investing in trends and technologies reshaping the shopping experience.

Project Kepler’s mission is to create step change in-store experiences, leveraging emerging technology to help define and deliver on evolving customer expectations. Its success requires a cross-functional, mission-based team that is highly entrepreneurial, collaborative and passionate about solving the unsolved problems.

The core software engineer works with a range of cloud technologies, microservices, event sourcing, partner integrations and more.

The successful candidate will:

Develop and maintain core services driving the Kepler platform

Develop and maintain integration level APIs

Coordinate among integration partners for deliverables and orchestration of products

Work with Product teams to shape inbound ideas into reality

