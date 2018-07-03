Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. Senior platform engineer (Java) at Globoforce in Dublin



Globoforce is looking for a senior java engineer to join its platform team for a series of server-side projects to help drive a continuous refreshment of its technology stack.

The successful candidate will:

Work with a distributed development team to deliver continuous projects that will enhance a SaaS platform capability

Attend sprint planning & grooming sessions, daily stand-ups and retrospectives with our technology teams (Dev, Automated QA, UX/UI, product)

Working with our DevOps and Architecture teams to move to a continuous deployment model

***

2. Web & content designer at 3D4Medical in Dublin



3D4Medical is looking for a great Web & content designer to work with the brand team and shape its online presence.

Over the next three months, the company will be introducing new products, and new updates to its flagship product, with many new features.

3D4Medical is also migrating to a newly designed and restructured online store, and the new team member will oversee this transition and become familiar with the user flow.

This is not a programming position – you will work with a dedicated front-end developer to deliver the projects – however, a familiarity with Web technologies/languages is required, in order to plan what is feasible within a time period.

***

3. Application support engineer at Intuity in Galway



Intuity is a market leading Irish software company headquartered in Galway providing bespoke applications to the Credit Union, Livestock Mart and quarry verticals.

The application support engineer will be responsible for both resolving technical financial issues and application support for our clients. These services are completed remotely via our customer service desk or onsite at our client sites.

The application support engineer will be responsible for both resolving technical financial issues and application support for our clients. These services are completed remotely via our customer service desk or onsite at our client sites.

The role may also include project work and consultations.

The successful candidate will:

Work closely with our customers in delivering high quality support

Manage multiple priorities effectively

Maintain clear and efficient communications with management and customers to ensure relationship building

***

4. Senior software engineer at Icon Clinical Research in Dublin



Icon has an opening for the position of senior software engineer, based in Dublin.

The successful candidate will Integrate Enterprise systems and implement enterprise messaging solutions, working as a member of the global delivery team in an agile/DevOps environment.



***

5. Senior .NET developer at Version 1 in Dublin



The senior .NET developer will be responsible for our technical solutions across different projects and will typically involve designing and implementing Microsoft technical solutions (eg .NET, Azure, Office 365, SharePoint, SQL Server).

The successful candidate will:

Designing and implementing Microsoft technical solutions

Assist senior management in identification of team training needs

Document solutions (eg design, architecture, configurations, and setup etc)

***

