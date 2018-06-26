Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

Looking for a change of pace? These challenging and rewarding positions could be what you're after Print Print Careers

1. Senior Sharepoint developer at Pramerica in Donegal



Pramerica is looking for an experienced Microsoft SharePoint developer.

The successful candidate will have:

Working experience with SharePoint 2013 and SharePoint Online

Ability to work on a distributed team in an Agile environment

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and be able to provide comprehensive consultation to business units and IT management on all phases of SharePoint application development

2. OpenEdge software developer at ABP Food Group in Louth



An opportunity has arisen to join a growing software development team within a large beef processing company. Software development experience with OpenEdge is not required for starting in this role, as training will be provided on the job.

Candidates should be able to demonstrate high achievement at third level with proven problem solving skills. From a technical perspective, candidates should be proficient in one or more of the following: Progress OpenEdge ABL, object oriented design, Eclipse IDE, Mobile Development, .NET, SQL, and relational database technology.

3. Junior Java developer/software engineer/programmer at Deloitte in Dublin



Deloitte combines powerful process with technology implementation capability, helping clients turn strategic plans into reality.

From advisory to technology-enabled transformation programmes, the company works with business leaders to solve challenges through applied innovation – backed by worldwide resources, deep strategic alliances, and full-spectrum delivery across strategy, implementation, management and operations.

The successful candidate will:

Following the relevant development standards

Performing unit testing of each component

Deploying to Integration test

Resolving any issues that arise during Integration and System Test

Developing fixes in emergency circumstances

4. UX/UI designer at Ding in Dublin



This role presents an interesting opportunity for a passionate UX/UI designer who enjoys a challenge. You’ll be joining the design team at an exciting time as we’re in the process of rebranding and redesigning many of Ding’s products.

The successful candidate will work closely with designers, developers and members of the marketing team to design cutting edge interfaces for our website and applications.



5. Software engineer at Irish Life Group in Dublin



Irish Life Health are looking for an ambitious individual with strong potential and self-motivation, who has the people skills to perform in the continuous customer-facing aspect of this role.

This is a great opportunity to be part of dynamic IT team and to work directly with business users in an organisation on an exciting growth trajectory. Irish Life Health has an ambitious roadmap for our administration platform, website, digital and automation systems and application development. The successful candidates will have the opportunity to work on the latest developments and innovations.

