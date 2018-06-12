Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

Looking for a change of pace? These challenging and rewarding positions could be what you're looking for Print Print Careers

1. Grade IV Officer – ICT support technician at St. Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin



The primary duty of this role is to support the ICT helpdesk technical support function for the hospital and to provide support of the core ICT infrastructure of St Vincent’s University Healthcare Group, including installation, configuration and maintenance of new systems while also ensuring the effective and timely resolution of technical problems.

This role also requires strong communication skills, self-motivation, ability to work alone or as part of a team, and project management skills.

***

2. Technical business analyst at Version 1 in Dublin



The business analyst role is responsible for investigating business systems, identifying areas for improvement and bridging the needs of the business with the use of IT. The job holder will be required to manage and implement process and system improvement initiatives across the business, facilitate business and system change and deliver optimum process efficiency and effectiveness.

The successful candidate will:

Identify areas for improvement, understand the business need, specify requirements and implement recommendations for increasing effectiveness of current processes

Assist the business stakeholders in prioritising business requirements and defining new business processes

Perform root cause analysis of problems, lead workshops and work closely with business users in order to identify and translate their needs into functional requirement specifications

Produce detailed, high quality and clear documentation

***

3. Senior product designer (home-based) at NearForm



The senior product designer has a varied workload, ranging from being an advocate of human-centred design to your client, team and the firm, to rapid prototyping, building UI guidelines, and getting hands-on with Sketch. Practical experience in evaluating products with users is required.



***

4. QA engineer at Viasat



As a global broadband services and technology company, Viasat connects international communities to the internet by offering residential internet service; enabling passengers and operations crews to stream high-bandwidth media, applications and content when travelling by air or sea.



ViaSat Ireland is part of a fast-growing, global brand, which designs and launches satellites, delivering quality connectivity to people in the most challenging places.

ViaSat’s facility in Dublin is a key software development location where wireless IFE, document management, pilot EFB and cabin software products are built. The company’s focus is on customer success, driven by the quality of products and reputation across global markets.

***

5. Technology advisory consultant at Deloitte in Dublin



Deloitte has exciting career opportunities for a Technlogy Consultant within our large Technology practice. The successful candidate will join Deloitte as a key member of the Systems Integration team and will have the opportunity to work in a fast growing and challenging environment with like-minded people who are eminent in their respective technical field.

This role would suit someone with previous consulting experience working with clients. The candidate should be flexible in carrying out a range of roles within IT functions and thrive in dynamic environments.

The successful candidate will:

Assist clients in maximising business benefit from technology investmen

Assist clients in establishing and implementing a vision, road map and governance to address today’s business needs and support future growth

Identify where our clients can leverage IT for greatest strategic impact, defining a target IT architecture that supports business requirements and reduces costs

Create business deliverables such as process maps, business requirements, functional requirements (including use cases), user stories, and user acceptance tests

Sign up for your free jobseeker account with IrishJobs.ie. We’ll keep you informed about new job opportunities and you’ll also find a wealth of information, helpful hints and tips on how to secure your ideal job.