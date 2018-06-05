Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

Looking for a change of pace? These challenging and rewarding positions could be what you're looking for Print Print Careers

1. Instructional designer at Agenda Communications in Dublin



Association Management Company seeks instructional designer (junior level – two to three years experience) to help develop world-leading interactive elearning content for medical societies

The company is developing CME-accredited e-learning programme for a leading medical society in Europe.

The successful candidate will:

Digest and analyse medical content (this can run the gamut from pharma concepts to surgical videos)

Break down the information and deliver it using engaging interactions and challenging quizzes and assessments

Design and develop interesting and informative interactions that gain and maintain interest to maximise educational impact

Liaise with some of the leading minds of the European medical community to have content reviewed (and implement required changes quickly and accurately)

***

2. Senior test analyst at SITA in Donegal



SITA is looking for a test analyst to ensure software is verified and validated against the criteria set out in the functional and non- functional specifications by defining test cases and ensuring their execution.

The successful candidate will:

Produces test scripts materials and regression test packs to test new and amended software or services

Specify requirements for environment data resources and tools. Interprets executes and documents complex test scripts using agreed methods and standards

Actively provides feedback to senior QA management which may result in new working practices or general QA improvements

Produces test scripts materials and regression test packs to test new and amended software or services

***

3. Android developer at Fire.com in Dublin



Fire.com is looking to recruit an android app developer to help build mobile apps for a digital account. Supporting a host of payment services, Fire.com’s debit card is used by thousands of personal and business customers across the UK and Ireland.

As part of the development team, the successful candidate will be responsible for coding android mobile apps for our personal and business customers.

The successful candidate will:

Agree the technical designs with our back end developers and security teams

Write and develop the code to required standards

Supporting the QAs in app testing

Prepare rollouts and releases to app stores

***

4. Senior/Principal UI Developer – Angular at Codec in Dublin



Working in an Agile environment the successful candidate will be part of a product team contributing to the ongoing evolution of our clients suite of ecommerce products. This will mean working with product owners, scrum masters and QA engineers in our development teams based in Dublin and Newry.

The successful candidate will:

Participate in architecture and design to enable delivery of high scalable, secure and performant systems

Be an active code contributor

Mentor more junior developers via pair programming, design and code reviews

Coordinate with external teams on cross cutting technical issues

***

5. Openedge software developer at ABP Food Group in Louth



This graduate opportunity has arisen to join a growing software development team within a large beef processing company. Software development experience with OpenEdge is not required for starting in this role, as training will be provided on the job.

The successful candidate will:

Technical analysis and production of technical design documents

Develop system changes in line with functional requirements

Code programs in line with development standards

Research new technologies and develop proof of concepts

