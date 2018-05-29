Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. IT Technician at Pallas Foods in Co Limerick



Reporting to the Service Desk Lead your main responsibility is to provide technical support to all internal and external users ensuring that all users are treated efficiently and in an appropriate and professional manner.

The successful candidate will:

Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues, including account setup and network configuration

Take ownership of customer issues reported and see problems through to resolution

Selects appropriate standards, methods, tools and applications for project use

Record, update and document incidents and requests in the Service Desk ticketing system

Share and contribute to creating and updating a support knowledge base

2. Senior/principal UI developer – Angular at Codec in Dublin



Codec is looking for someone that will fit in with our culture of collaboration, communication and teamwork. Refactoring should not be an issue and is actively encouraged.

Applicants should have great experience in using the technologies that support the development of .NET applications: .NET, .Net Core, Web API, Entity framework and SQL Server.

The successful candidate will:

Works on multiple phases of a project and/or multiple projects

Take responsibility for a certain test area and conditions as well as results evaluation, problem resolution and planning

Selects appropriate standards, methods, tools and applications for project use

Reviews quality assurance plans, data, procedures, and scripts

Run tests and retests as necessary, executing test scripts in area of accountability

3. Software engineer at Zalando in Dublin



As Zalando transforms from an e-commerce company into a multi-service platform for fashion, this is an exciting time to join us. As a software engineer, you’re part of a high performing team, building technologies that connect every part of the fashion industry.

The smart product platform teams extract new knowledge and insights from product data and put Zalando at the frontier of applied artificial intelligence research.

4. Google Double Click – Italian at HCL Technologies Ltd in Dublin



HCL Technologies Ireland are looking for a Web Product Suport Analyst to troubleshoot and resolve DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP) issues. The ideal candidate will have HTML, JavaScript, Web development experience and be fluent in Italian.

The successful candidate will:

Troubleshoot and resolve DoubleClick for Publishers issues directly for the highest revenue-generating publishers

Provide guidance and consultative technical expertise to front line general support and DFP service relationship managers

Communication methods will be managed through all media, e-mail, chat and phone. Accuracy of written data is critical

Serve as point of contact for projects led by our escalation management team to improve client experience and internal operational effectiveness (user acceptance testing, prioritisation process liaison, emergency paging process, new feature release launches)

5. Strategy Analyst at Pramerica Limited in Donegal



The strategy analyst will support the strategy & planning function within the enabling solutions group in a broad and ever-changing role to enable the success of numerous external and internal initiatives.

The role requires a combination of analytical expertise, business acumen, creative mindset, relationship and project management.

The successful candidate will:

Develop and maintain close relationships with key business partners, understanding their challenges and requirements in order to provide valuable support as they plan, build and execute on high-impact projects

Interpret senior leadership thoughts and communications in order to develop a number of artifacts which support these visions and goals

Demonstrate and maintain in-depth knowledge of the business success drivers, industry trends, regulatory issues, and the competitive marketplace

Translate business vision & strategies into actionable roadmaps and projects with a focus on delivering tangible business outcomes

