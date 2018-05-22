Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. Network architect at Musgrave in Armagh



Reporting into the head of Infrastructure delivery the network architect will strategically plan and manage the development and maintenance of a secure, robust and efficient data and voice network infrastructure that meets the needs of the business.

This individual will gather and analyse emerging business requirements and translate into network solutions and continuously seek opportunities to improve the voice and data network services within Musgrave

2. QA analyst at SQS Ireland in Dublin



The QA analyst works independently taking full responsibility for a certain test area. The primary work will be in the areas of analysis and design, implementation and and execution, in line with agreed plans and strategies.

The successful candidate will:

Works on multiple phases of a project and/or multiple projects

Take responsibility for a certain test area and conditions as well as results evaluation, problem resolution and planning

Selects appropriate standards, methods, tools and applications for project use

Reviews quality assurance plans, data, procedures, and scripts

Run tests and retests as necessary, executing test scripts in area of accountability

3. Oracle PL/SQL Developer at Version 1 in Dublin



We have built a successful Oracle Practice which provides consultancy, development and support services to a range of Irish and International organisations. This is a great opportunity to progress existing Oracle skills with a leading Oracle platinum partner with excellent career prospects.

4. Embedded software engineers at Jaguar Land Rover in Clare



JLR currently has a number of exciting roles in Shannon. The role includes work on This includes everything from autonomous vehicles and advanced control systems to class-leading infotainment, cloud-connected features and integration of consumer electronic technologies.

The successful candidate will:

Responsible for development of embedded software

Experience of developing in an embedded environment, and deep understanding of C/C++, virtualisation, and embedded operating systems

Understands team and group goals

Agree a complete end to end development schedule for software including release timing targets

5. Fullstack Java developer (Angular front-end) – at Tech Data Advanced Solutions in Dublin



Client Solutions at Tech Data is looking to hire junior, mid-level and senior developers with at least two full-stack Java projects under their belt, working with an Angular JS front end.

The ideal candidate will have a number of years post graduate experience building complex business applications for the financial services sector and should be available at short notice for an active project.

