Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

22 May 2018 | 0
1. Network architect at Musgrave in Armagh
Reporting into the head of Infrastructure delivery the network architect will strategically plan and manage the development and maintenance of a secure, robust and efficient data and voice network infrastructure that meets the needs of the business.
This individual will gather and analyse emerging business requirements and translate into network solutions and continuously seek opportunities to improve the voice and data network services within Musgrave
2. QA analyst at SQS Ireland in Dublin
The QA analyst works independently taking full responsibility for a certain test area. The primary work will be in the areas of analysis and design, implementation and and execution, in line with agreed plans and strategies.
The successful candidate will:
- Works on multiple phases of a project and/or multiple projects
- Take responsibility for a certain test area and conditions as well as results evaluation, problem resolution and planning
- Selects appropriate standards, methods, tools and applications for project use
- Reviews quality assurance plans, data, procedures, and scripts
- Run tests and retests as necessary, executing test scripts in area of accountability
3. Oracle PL/SQL Developer at Version 1 in Dublin
We have built a successful Oracle Practice which provides consultancy, development and support services to a range of Irish and International organisations. This is a great opportunity to progress existing Oracle skills with a leading Oracle platinum partner with excellent career prospects.
4. Embedded software engineers at Jaguar Land Rover in Clare
JLR currently has a number of exciting roles in Shannon. The role includes work on This includes everything from autonomous vehicles and advanced control systems to class-leading infotainment, cloud-connected features and integration of consumer electronic technologies.
The successful candidate will:
- Responsible for development of embedded software
- Experience of developing in an embedded environment, and deep understanding of C/C++, virtualisation, and embedded operating systems
- Understands team and group goals
- Agree a complete end to end development schedule for software including release timing targets
5. Fullstack Java developer (Angular front-end) – at Tech Data Advanced Solutions in Dublin
Client Solutions at Tech Data is looking to hire junior, mid-level and senior developers with at least two full-stack Java projects under their belt, working with an Angular JS front end.
The ideal candidate will have a number of years post graduate experience building complex business applications for the financial services sector and should be available at short notice for an active project.
