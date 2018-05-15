Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

Looking for a change of pace? These challenging and rewarding positions could be just what you're looking for Print Print Careers

1. Software engineers at Xhail in Dublin



Xhail’s platform is an innovative, world-first music system that enables a user to create and arrange a unique piece of music from elements supplied by real composers and musicians. The work is varied, challenging and very exciting so there is always something interesting to work on.

The company is recruiting three positions: software engineer, senior engineer and principal engineer.

***

2. Senior back end engineer, inventory system, at Jet.com in Dublin



Jet.com is looking for help in solving hard engineering and computer science problems for a world class eCommerce platform.

The successful candidate will:

Power both Jet and Walmart online, handling billions of events daily

Maximise on-site availability while minimizing reject rates due to lack of inventory

Unify inventory management responsibilities currently spread across multiple systems and teams

Debug production issues with other teams across services and multiple levels of the stack

Solid understanding of designing, developing and supporting large scale, cloud-based distributed systems

***

3. Tier 1 – Helpdesk support technician/junior system administrator at Centric Health Group in Dublin



Centric Health is recruiting for a Helpdesk Support Technician to be based at our offices in Balally.

The successful candidate will:

Monitor and respond quickly and effectively to requests received through the IT helpdesk

Modify configurations, utilities, software default settings

Utilise and maintain the helpdesk tracking log/sofware

Document internal procedures and processes

***

4. Informatica Developer at Pramerica in Donegal



Pramerica is seeking an experienced Informatica developer to support establishing an Informatica centre of excellence.

The successful candidate will:

Design and develop enterprise ETL solutions using Informatica Velocity methodology

Coordinate activities with data source application owners to ensure integration, data integrity and data quality

Translate business requirements into ETL designs, mapping specifications, Test scenarios and validations

Create robust and high-performing ETL mappings using Informatica PowerCenter and other Informatica tools

***

5. Data analyst – strong SQL skills – at Codec in Dublin



Codec is seeking a data analyst with strong SQL skills for an 18-month FTC with a leading bank in Dublin, potential for permanency.

