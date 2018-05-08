Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. Principal software engineer, embedded, at Cayan in Antrim



The C/C++ principal software engineer is responsible for the design and development of Cayan software components that are deployed to our countertop and handheld ‘Genius’ payment capture terminals.

The Genius products are highly secure devices capable of handling contact and contactless smart cards, Android Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay, as well as providing value added services for both merchant and customer.

The successful candidate will:

Design and develop applications to leverage traditional card and evolving mobile payment technologies



Use SOAP- and JSON-based Web technologies as both client and server within the payment ecosystem

Understand customer needs, problems and expectations, and execute a plan of action to implement high quality, innovative solutions



Apply software design principles, including coupling/cohesion, decomposition/modularity, encapsulation/information hiding, and separation of interface and implementation, and instill these practices in all work performed by the team

2. .Net developer at Version 1 in Dublin



The .Net developer will be responsible for the maintenance of technical solutions across different projects.

The successful candidate will:

Assist management in identification of team training needs

Implement fixes and change requests/enhancements

Analyse requirements and production of specifications and reports, estimates and proposals

Document of solutions (eg design, architecture, configurations, and setup etc.)

Engage and communicate effectively within a high performance team

3. Senior software engineer, Norton, at Symantec in Dublin



We are hiring a Senior Software Engineer to design, develop, implement and maintain Web applications for Norton.com using AEM.

The successful candidate will:

Set up and configure AEM servers

Design/build/test workflows in AEM

Mentor/guide team members and lead the team for various projects and also perform other duties as assigned

Work with cross-functional teams to design, develop, implement and maintain Web pages

4. Developer at Clearstream Global Securities Services in Cork



Deutsche Boerse group is the leading infrastructure and market exchange provider in Europe and is building up a team to automate and digitise its operations through microservices, APIs, open source software and data analytics.

The successful candidate will:

Drive Cloud adoption by building in state-of-the-art cloud platforms, and ideally influence the architecture of the processes with design decisions ranging from the development the use of machine learning and Big Data analytics

Design and develop RESTful APIs for internal and external usage

Embrace and promote continuous delivery, test-driven development and AI

5. UX Design Lead at Corvil in Dublin



Leading a team of internal and external designers and UX experts, you will be responsible for turning Corvil’s product vision into compelling experiences for our global customer base.

The successful candidate will:

Take primary responsibility for the user experience design of Corvil products

Lead a team of internal and external UX practitioners

Ensure the voice of the user is represented at all stages of the SW lifecycle, through user research and testing

Make strategic design and user-experience decisions related to core, and new, functions and features

Collaborate with engineering to communicate design proposals and provide clarity throughout the sprint cycle

