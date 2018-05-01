Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. ICT Senior Systems Analyst – Supply chain at Ornua in Dublin



The ICT senior systems analyst has responsibility for the design, development and delivery of business solutions using single or multiple technical applications contained within the Global ICT landscape. They design, build, test, deploy and support business solutions which meet business and technical requirements.

***

2. Java Developer at Version 1 in Dublin



Developers will be responsible for delivery of project components according to Functional Requirements Specifications. They must be comfortable with working to technical designs and perform unit testing, integration testing and supporting system testing. Project methodologies include both Waterfall and Agile.

***

3. Scrum master at Unum Ireland in Carlow



Unum is a company of people serving people. As one of the world’s leading employee benefits providers and a Fortune 500 company, Unum’s financial protection benefits help protect more than 33 million working people and their families from the financial impact of illness or injury.



The scrum/kanban master is a servant leader, helping the rest of the agile team progress. They remove impediments for the team to support productivity and learning.

The successful candidate will:

Guide the agile team in the understanding and application of agile frameworks with the intention of achieving self organisation

Ensure timely delivery of commitments through the management and removal of the Agile team’s impediments

Collaborate with the product owner and/or other technical stakeholders to prioritize backlog considering business value, technical debt and risk

Partners with other scrum/kanban masters across the organisation as necessary

***

4. UI/UX designer at Ding in Dublin



This role presents an interesting opportunity for a passionate UI/UX designer who enjoys a challenge. You’ll be joining the design team at an exciting time as we’re in the process of rebranding and redesigning many of Ding’s products.

The successful candidate will work closely with designers, developers and members of the marketing team to design cutting edge interfaces for our website and applications. They will always put the user’s needs first and understand the importance of balancing usability, performance and beautiful design to create the best possible experience.

***

5. Business analyst – Cork based at Deloitte



Deloitte has exciting career opportunities for a business analyst within a large technology practice. The successful candidate will join a project based in Cork.

The successful candidate will:

Work with business and technical teams, both on site and off-shore, to create business deliverables such as process maps, business requirements, functional requirements (including use cases), user stories and user acceptance tests

Work with business and technical teams to support the development of technical requirements

Participate in workshops with business stakeholders to develop requirements

Support change requirements through accurate impact analysis and change specifications

