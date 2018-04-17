Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. Onsite support technician at Tomorrows World in Dublin



TW require a suitably qualified Technician to work in this role. The position is primarily Desk-side Support and will be part of an existing team.

The successful candidate will:

Achieve as much knowledge in the popular operating systems, applications as is deemed necessary

Engage with colleagues in imparting or receiving knowledge transfer relating to policies & procedures specific to the clients site

Respond quickly, efficiently to queries and problems from all of the company’s clients

2. Oracle PL/SQL Developer at Version 1 at Version 1



Version 1 has built a successful Oracle Practice which provides consultancy, development and support services to a range of Irish and international organisations.

This is a great opportunity to progress existing Oracle skills with a leading Oracle Platinum Partner with excellent career prospects, and there will be opportunities for cross-practice work as well as a pipeline of complex and innovative projects to support.

3. Informatica – senior specialist – systems development at Pramerica in Donegal



Pramerica is seeking an experienced Informatica professional to support establishing an Informatica centre of excellence. The selected candidate will be leading different aspects of a CoE team, which is responsible for designing, developing, implementing and maintaining solutions to meet a wide range of business requirements using various Informatica tools.

The successful candidate will:

Lead the development team to build ETL workflows, sessions and source-to-target mappings

Design and implement the overall data integration framework for key data warehouse components

Interact with business partners in the US

Lead Informatica Upgrades and Data migration projects

4. Senior systems engineer at Globoforce in Dublin



Reporting to the systems engineering manager, the senior systems engineer is part of Globoforce’s experienced systems engineering team.

The successful candidate will maintaining and providing on-going support for Windows systems and networks, as well as jumping in and working with new technologies/projects as we implement them.

This is a senior level systems engineering role, requiring deep domain expertise. It offers plenty of interesting technical challenges, a supportive and experiened technical team to work with and learn from, plenty of scope for growth and a brilliant culture.



The successful candidate will:

Administration of Active Directory across multiple sites

Maintain and develop Office 365 and Azure services

Deploy and configure virtualised systems across VMware and Hyper-V stacks

Monitor, troubleshoot and report on all systems performance metrics and alerts

Manage patch release cycles

5. Linux RHEL cloud infrastructure engineer 10+Pb at Synchronoss Technologies in Dublin



Synchronoss is seeking a Linux system/cloud infrastructure engineers to customise, integrate and support of its cloud services & solutions into the world’s biggest network carriers cloud offerings.



Synchronoss works with the biggest network carriers in the world (America, Europe & Asia/Japan) providing them with cloud and messaging solutions.

The company recently signed several long-term contracts with major carriers.



