Top jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. Senior Sharepoint developer at Deloitte in Dublin



Deloitte is looking for an experienced SharePoint consultant to join a key project with a prestigious client in Dublin city.

This role is part of a wider expansion of our SharePoint practice and offering planned through 2018 and is a great opportunity to join a growing team with sustained investment.

2. QA engineer at Viasat in Kildare/Wicklow/Dublin



The QA Engineer will be working alongside software engineers to ensure the quality of Viasat’s products. The company is looking for someone who is enthusiastic about the quality of software applications, who has good attention to detail and good written and verbal communication skills.

Applicants will be expected to be able to adapt to a fast paced agile environment and be open to learning new technologies and scripting languages.

3. Business systems analyst at Codec in Kilkenny/Cork/Waterford



This team focuses on the development of new and enhanced workflow-based service requests. It has an extensive Service Catalogue of self-serve requests stored in our ServiceNow SaaS environment.

The successful candidate will:

Understand the needs of the client and successfully link needs and solution

Collect, analyse, document and prioritize business requirements, validating requirements with appropriate audiences

Work with the developers and the Senior BSA to translate business requirements to solution design according to standards

Create test plans, test cases and conduct functional testing, as needed. Plan and coordinate user acceptance testing, as needed

4. Performance test engineer at Globoforce in Dublin



The performance test engineer will work within Globoforce’s architecture, development and QA teams. They create and organise load, stress and capacity tests to mimic production load and work with architects to interpret test results.



The successful candidate will:

Design, develop and execute performance/capacity tests

Specify application performance requirements and measure the performance of new and existing product features against those requirements for all major product releases

Analyse performance results to identify bottlenecks and optimisations – eg new code bottlenecks, network, database queries, underlying hardware etc

Create and publish performance/capacity test results reports

Add new test plans, test scripts and test data for single user response timing testing, load testing, and stress testing

