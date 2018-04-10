Top jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie
Fancy a career change or looking for something outside your comfort zone? These challenging but rewarding jobs could be exactly what you're looking forPrint
10 April 2018 | 0
1. Senior Sharepoint developer at Deloitte in Dublin
Deloitte is looking for an experienced SharePoint consultant to join a key project with a prestigious client in Dublin city.
This role is part of a wider expansion of our SharePoint practice and offering planned through 2018 and is a great opportunity to join a growing team with sustained investment.
***
2. QA engineer at Viasat in Kildare/Wicklow/Dublin
The QA Engineer will be working alongside software engineers to ensure the quality of Viasat’s products. The company is looking for someone who is enthusiastic about the quality of software applications, who has good attention to detail and good written and verbal communication skills.
Applicants will be expected to be able to adapt to a fast paced agile environment and be open to learning new technologies and scripting languages.
APPLY
***
3. Business systems analyst at Codec in Kilkenny/Cork/Waterford
This team focuses on the development of new and enhanced workflow-based service requests. It has an extensive Service Catalogue of self-serve requests stored in our ServiceNow SaaS environment.
The successful candidate will:
- Understand the needs of the client and successfully link needs and solution
- Collect, analyse, document and prioritize business requirements, validating requirements with appropriate audiences
- Work with the developers and the Senior BSA to translate business requirements to solution design according to standards
- Create test plans, test cases and conduct functional testing, as needed. Plan and coordinate user acceptance testing, as needed
APPLY
***
4. Performance test engineer at Globoforce in Dublin
The performance test engineer will work within Globoforce’s architecture, development and QA teams. They create and organise load, stress and capacity tests to mimic production load and work with architects to interpret test results.
The successful candidate will:
- Design, develop and execute performance/capacity tests
- Specify application performance requirements and measure the performance of new and existing product features against those requirements for all major product releases
- Analyse performance results to identify bottlenecks and optimisations – eg new code bottlenecks, network, database queries, underlying hardware etc
- Create and publish performance/capacity test results reports
- Add new test plans, test scripts and test data for single user response timing testing, load testing, and stress testing
APPLY
Sign up for your free jobseeker account with IrishJobs.ie. We’ll keep you informed about new job opportunities and you’ll also find a wealth of information, helpful hints and tips on how to secure your ideal job.
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers