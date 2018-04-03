Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. Data & analytics manager at Bearing Point in Dublin



BearingPoint’s growing data & analytics practice manager will be given the opportunity to lead the design and implementation of leading edge solutions to meet clients’ ever-increasing needs to maximise the potential of data in realising their business goals.

The successful candidate will:

Responsible for the successful delivery of client engagements and initiatives within a data and analytics practice

Provide subject matter expert input and advisory role input to client engagements as required



Share knowledge and promote data and analytics innovation and assets across the business

Support business development activities, grow their personal network and contribute to the proposal development process as required

2. Senior developer at NearForm, home working



Join a highly skilled multidisciplinary team; typically consisting of designers, front-end and back-end experts, DevOps engineers, and also members of the client team.

This mix follows a modern agile development methodology with two-week sprints with a defined backlog, daily standups, weekly demos, sprint planning and sprint retrospectives; all with as little ceremony as necessary.

3. Network engineer at Zimmer Biomet in Galway/Shannon



This position is responsible for providing advanced engineering and operational support to maintain and enhance local and wide area data, coice and cideo networks and electronic security.

The position will work as a technical member of the network team to ensure availability and access to critical systems and services. Project management and leadership are required to implement business initiatives, introduce new technology as well as maintaining and continuously improving existing systems.

Mentorship and technical & process development of peers and less experienced members of the network team are required.

The successful candidate will:

Ensure network and electronic security availability

Project management and leadership of approved IT related projects

Maintain security and assure compliance with SOX and corporate internal controls

Work with the Global IT teams to maintain and ensure the integrity of the environment

4. Cloud product support associate/engineer – BYD/C4C at SAP in Galway



The support associate/engineer is responsible for assisting our customers by troubleshooting issues, answering questions and providing solutions for reported incidents. It also is a combination of post go‐live customer support and/or system administration.



The successful candidate will:

Analyse incidents, research solutions and provide answers easily understood by customers

Troubleshoot complex problems and provide the best available solution or workaround within the agreed service levels

Document solutions to known issues and consulting questions

Develop technical solutions to be posted to both internal and external knowledge base

Liaise with production management to identify and report application errors

5. Principal IT project manager at Boston Scientific Ireland in Galway



Boston Scientific is looking for a project manager to act as leader of information technology system project/programme, directing all phases from inception through to completion.

The role is in the commercial IT team supporting the EMEA region, delivering IT programmes in support of the European business strategy.

The successful candidate will:

Develop project plans and estimates outlining work plans, timelines, roles and resources

Develops and delivers project recommendations to management and all stakeholders

Works with functional team members to ensure that all supporting infrastructure including program guidelines, processes, training programs, organizational structure and new roles are developed and communicated

Direct the work of employees assigned to the project from technical and business partners to build a high-performing team

Consult with internal project groups by sharing project management knowledge and assisting or mentoring more junior project leaders in project management processes and techniques

