Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

Fancy a career change or looking for something outside your comfort zone? These challenging but rewarding jobs could be exactly what you're looking for Print Print Jobs

1. Senior product manager at Zalando in Dublin



As a senior product manager of the Dublin Smart Product Platform (SPP) team the successful candidate will be responsible for defining the vision and roadmap for Zalando’s product data platform and associated smart product services.

The successful candidate will:

Define the SPP vision and guide its roadmap from discovery and ideation through to delivery

Spot opportunities and develop innovative ideas that capitalise on our unique product data offering

Create close relationships with business stakeholders and management in order to align on business priorities

Provide leadership and mentoring to the product managers in your team and enable them deliver and succeed

Use data to make better decisions. You are familiar with machine learning and data science and have practical experience of building data-centred products and solutions

***

2. High performance, low-level engineer at Corvil in Dublin



Corvil is expanding its core engineering development team in Dublin, which is responsible for building high-performance, real-time analytics products, utilising the latest software and hardware technologies.

***

3. Test engineer at FirstData in Dublin



FirstData is currently hiring for a Test Analyst to based at its Dublin office.

The successful candidate will:

Developing and executing formal test plans to ensure the delivery of quality software applications

Lead and participate in test planning and quality review sessions

Overseeing the writing of test cases/scripts

Application, network, system, regression and user acceptance testing

Participating in daily calls as needed for appropriate hand off of testing

***

4. Senior deal desk revenue analyst at Symantec in Dublin



The function of this position is to provide direct support to the Enterprise Sales Team in the analysis, structuring, review, and approval of non-standard revenue deals.

The successful candidate will:

Work collaboratively with corporate stakeholders on revenue deal structuring, pricing, and contract language negotiations. Enterprise License Agreement deal sizes up to multi-million dollars in value consisting of software, subscription, hardware, and service elements

Read, interpret, redline, and draft contractual language to ensure transactions comply with revenue recognition and business operational policies

Collaborate to identify acceptable customer and company options to facilitate deal closure

Assess revenue treatment prior to deals being finalised

Track and document non-standard deals

***

5. Digital designer – UI at Globoforce in Dublin



Globoforce is looking for a digital designer to join its talented UI team in Dublin.

The ideal candidate will be someone that truly believes in the power of excellent UI to bring solid UX thinking to life. If you also happen to be a a lovely human being, with a good sense of humour and a great team spirit, then Globofoce is the right place for you.

The successful candidate will:

Translate client branding into beautiful UI design solutions

Bring strong design, conceptual and problem-solving skills to deliver creative ideas for business requirements

Execute design solutions from ideation to high fidelity work

Execute interaction and visual design as part of a multi-disciplinary agile team

Communicate and present design ideas clearly to stake holders

***

Sign up for your free jobseeker account with IrishJobs.ie. We’ll keep you informed about new job opportunities and you’ll also find a wealth of information, helpful hints and tips on how to secure your ideal job.