Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. Oracle business intelligence developer at Citco Group in Dublin or Cork



This key position within the Citco Group Application Team which is primarily responsible for the development, maintenance and Support of Corporate Microsoft SQL Server Business Intelligence Environments.

The successful candidate will:

Assist with enhancement of reports to support a new banking platform

Upgrade of existing OBIEE environment to 12c

Design and deploy changes to the BI server metadata and repository (physical layer, logical layer, presentation layer, subject areas, configuration variables, etc.)

Assist Citco support teams troubleshooting access, data, reporting and system issues

Work closely with project managers to ensure on-time on-budget delivery

2. Security operations centre analyst at Ciphertechs EU in Kilkenny

The SOC (security operations centre) monitoring analyst is responsible for evaluation of all incidents, events, security, vulnerabilities, monitoring, coordination and reporting on cyber incidents impacting global clients.

This position will work alongside other analysts on the team (Kilkenny/New York) and reports to the SOC monitoring lead.

The successful candidate will:

Responsible for working in a 24-7-365 SOC environment

Report common and repeat problems (trend analysis) to management and propose process and technical improvements

Using SIEM technology provide analysis and trending of security log data from a large number of heterogeneous security devices and other network collectors

Investigate, document, and report on information security issues and emerging trends

Undertake professional development and certification opportunities

3. IT change analyst at Dell in Limerick



Dell’s IT architecture team translates customers’ business requirements into enterprise-wide solutions. It takes deep technical knowledge to create architectural designs that exceed service requirements.

The successful candidate will:

Responsible for the full life-cycle of changes assigned to the change manager

Attend and assist with the impact review council

Ensure each change is fully documented to include impact and risk analysis

Quality implementation and back out plans

Ensure that core service deliverables are met for all customers in the region in areas of service delivery management (proactive), escalations, case and relationship management

4. BI solution design lead at Three Ireland in Dublin



This is a senior role reporting to the BI manager. Duties include engaging with stakeholders to understand business needs, information opportunities and shape solution design appropriately.

The successful candidate will:

End user training and consultancy on process, data, report tools and analysis

ETL, data object, reporting model design and development

Report maintenance &change

Support platform leads in operational management and performance management of platforms

Identify, investigate and resolve anomalies in the systems

5. Associate Internet/web application content manager at Pramerica in Donegal



Prudential Investments explores extreme market volatility and global complexity challenges to today’s investors through its websites. The role requires a combination of a digital marketing mindset and a passion for building new capabilities.

The successful candidate will:

Create and update website content using a web-based content management system

Aid in conceptualizing creative solutions using available templates, components, and assets

Develop and maintain project documentation

Editing and publishing content on websites

The role may require travel to the US

