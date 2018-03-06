Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

Fancy a career change or looking for something outside your comfort zone? These challenging but rewarding jobs could be exactly what you're looking for Print Print Careers

1. Software application engineer at Workday in Dublin



Workday builds enterprise software in the cloud on a single code line through a continuous development model, leveraging virtual IDE’s in EC2 (Elastic Compute Cloud) allowing for rapid delivery of our software to our customers.

As an enterprise application developer for the financials application development team, the successful candidate will contribute and safeguarding these satisfaction levels along with promoting the organisation’s goals while guiding and mentoring your teammates.

***

2. Technical specialist – desktop services at Fidelity International in Dublin

The technical specialist is part of an IT team that provides support to Fidelity business units across the UK, Continental Europe, Middle East & Africa. They have have responsibility for hardware and software support services, maintaining customer satisfaction through problem resolution, service level agreements (SLA) and being a recognised specialist of a localised technical team. Tsia role involves exposure to other technical services technologies groups, and requires a solid understanding of how these interact together and the processes for delivery.

The successful candidate will:

Represent technology to the user community to drive adoption of emerging solutions

Employ a proactive and energetic approach to both personal assignments and team collaboration

Demonstrate specialist technical knowledge.

Actively participate as a team member – share with colleagues knowledge, skills and experience of process, product, standards and systems

Operate at a departmental level

***

3. Oracle e-business project manager at Version 1 in Dublin



Due to continued expansion, Version 1 is looking to hire an experienced ERP Project Manager who can help us further develop our strong footing in the Oracle EBS and Fusion domains.

The role will be part of an ERP practice, which has more than 120 experienced consultants across the UK & Ireland.

***

4. Developer at RGC in Dublin



This role requires the candidate to provide business solutions and service enhancements to support team and clients. This will be an office based job in Sandyford Office Park.

A valid working Visa for Ireland will be required upon application.

The successful candidate will:

Crystal Reports development

SQL query support for customer service

Develop new SSIS/SSRS reports to meet business needs

Develop client reports that meet provided specifications

***

5. Senior software developer, Java at SITA in Donegal



SITA is investing in their next generation passenger flow monitoring system and we require a number of talented senior developers to join the local team based in Letterkenny.

The successful candidates must be passionate about developing high quality products. This is a great opportunity as the next generation product is being re-developed in the latest technology to work both on-premise and on-cloud using docker container technology.

***

