Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. Developer at RGC Technologies in Dublin



This role requires the candidate to provide business solutions and service enhancements to support team and clients. This will be an office based job in Sandyford Office Park.

A valid working Visa for Ireland will be required upon application.

The successful candidate will have experience of working with:

Crystal Reports development



SQL query support for Customer Service

Develop new SSIS/SSRS reports to meet business needs

Develop client reports that meet provided specifications

***

2. UX/UI designer at BetBright in Dublin

The UX team creates and iterates designs and prototypes for new product introduction, and ongoing product improvements.

BetBright is looking for a designer who can use PhotoShop, Illustrator, and prototyping tools.

The successful candidate will:

Collaborating very closely with other UX / UI designers to deliver high quality design outputs

Produce high-quality designs and prototypes to test and evaluate and demonstrate interactions with customers, stakeholders, and developers

Contribute creativity, research, analysis, and craft knowledge to the strategic and tactical design discussions

Iterating fast to create natural interactions that make sense to customers and deliver convenience and meaning across our product

***

3. Senior C++ engineer at Corvil in Dublin



This is an opportunity to join a world-leading engineering team working on the design and development of new features across Corvil’s entire product range.

We are at a tremendously exciting stage with extensive innovative work on-going and an exciting vision to fulfill.

***

4. Full stack developer at Pangaea Global Associates in Dublin



Pangaea Global associates is looking for software engineers. Based in Dublin to build an exciting new product, based on the latest cloud technologies and development processes

This will be a minimum 12 months plus contract and you must be eligible to work in Dublin.

Key responsibilities include specification, architecture, design, development, testing and integration of our cloud based next generation IP television platform, with a range of client devices including browsers, tablets, phones, smart TVs and embedded STBs.

***

5. Site reliability engineer at Bloomberg Polar Lake in Dublin



Bloomberg PolarLake delivers the world’s foremost data management utility to the financial markets. Its clients experience immediate improvement in data quality, operational process & control, reaction to change and data governance.

The Reliability Engineer will be responsible for measuring all aspects of service health.



The role offers an exciting opportunity to to solve real world problems with innovative technology solutions.



The successful candidate will:

Get involved in the whole life cycle of our product design through to operational efficiency

Ensure system high availability , and system sustainability

Measure and monitor system availability

Automate systems scalability

***

