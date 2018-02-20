Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

Fancy a career change or looking for something outside your comfort zone? These challenging but rewarding jobs could be exactly what you're looking for Print Print Careers

1. Senior Java developer at Version 1 in Belfast



Developers will be responsible for delivery of project components according to Functional Requirements Specifications. They must be comfortable with working to technical designs and perform unit testing, integration testing and supporting system testing. Project methodologies include both Waterfall and Agile.



The successful candidate will have experience of working with:

Java JEE, Spring Framework



Testing frameworks and TDD (like JUnit or Mockito)

Front-end development using HTML5, JavaScript and JavaScript Frameworks (e.g. AngularJS, KnockoutJS or BackboneJS), CSS/SASS/LESS

Persistence frameworks like Hibernate, EclipseLink or iBatis

***

2. Senior UI/UX designer at Aon Ireland in Dublin



The ACIA is looking to hire a Senior UX/UI Designer to join the team in Dublin. The successful candidate will be part of the Business Platforms Team.

The successful candidate will:

Focus on user-centred design principles to create intuitive and highly functional Web, visual and interaction design

Simplify complex content and ideas into functional, usable interfaces

Create designs that are focused on the user’s experience and usability across multi device and platforms

Conduct and/or participate in product usability tests with users

***

3. Lecruter/Assitant lecturer, Software Development at Institute of Technology, Carlow



The Institute’s Faculty of Science seeks an enthusiastic and committed expert in the field of Computing and Networking who is seeking a career enhancing opportunity to lecture in a vibrant, research – active academic environment.

Applicants must have a relevant honours degree (first or second class), or equivalent, plus a relevant higher qualification (masters or PhD) or equivalent professional qualification.

Applicants should also have at least three years relevant postgraduate experience.

***

4. QA at Navco Consulting Services in Dublin



Navco is are looking for senior and junior QAs to join its Dublin team. The role will suit a person who wants to gain experience and exposure to all aspects of the SDLC while working with the latest technologies.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Creation and execution of test scripts in Test Track

Tracking of defects in JIRA and co-ordination with Business Analysts and Developers to ensure fixes are delivered in a timely manner

Closely following QA testing strategies and procedures

New product testing and implementation

***

5. Post doctoral/senior post doctoral researcher, School of Electrical & Electronc Engineering, DIT



This post offers the opportunity for a researcher with a technical background in computing networking, software defined networking, machine learning and/or signal processing and programming experience to develop expertise in the area of data centre monitoring with the School of Electrical & Electronic Engineering.

The successful applicant will develop algorithms and protocols in the area of data centre monitoring, and will develop demonstrators and proof of concept prototypes to engage with the school’s industry partners.

The role offers an exciting opportunity to to solve real world problems with innovative technology solutions.



***

