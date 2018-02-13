Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. PHP developer at Aphix Software in Drogheda



Aphix seeking to add a number of PHP developers to its R&D team to build upon a code base to further enhance features and offerings to merchants improving the end user experience.



The successful candidate will:

Participate in a team-oriented environment to develop complex PHP-based applications

Follow SOLID development principles

Working with the customer success team to write great user documentation

Working closely with other staff (designers, developers and your peers and manager) to ensure the timely and high-quality delivery of work packages

2. ICT Manager at Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital in Dublin



The ICT Manager as the Head of ICT within the Hospital will perform the duties as outlined in the job description including development of ICT strategies and plans.

This will be a key strategic role within the hospital and the successful postholder will be an active member of the Hospital’s management executive committee.

The successful candidate will have proven experience in developing, leading and coaching a team to drive a high performance organisational culture that accommodates growth and highly dynamic expectations, ensuring attainment of Hospital development goals.

3. DevOps/release automation engineer (.Net) at BearingPoint in Dublin



The DevOps/release engineer (.NET) will be responsible for maintaining and improving an enterprise continuous integration/delivery framework as part of the release and environments management team. This team are responsible for recommending, developing, and implementing the automated frameworks to maximize the efficiency of the build and release process.

The successful candidate will:

Provide and maintain a detailed understanding of the structure and inter-dependencies of systems and leverage this knowledge to improve build and release processes

Create and maintain environments using Windows Server/Azure cloud services and components and bespoke applications

Have experience with C#, .NET, MSBuild/NAnt and PowerShell for Automation

Demonstrate expertise in a range of automation tools and approaches in a Windows environment (e.g. Git, Jenkins, TFS, PowerShell, Batch), as well as other scripting languages

4. DevOps Engineer – AWS developer at Workday in Dublin



Workday is looking for a number of Devops Engineers to join our Infrastructure Public Cloud team. The ideal candidate will have a solid ‘hands-on’ background in deploying and managing enterprise solutions in AWS with experience in developing tools to automate systems deployment and management tasks.

The successful candidate will:

Develop automation code to deploy and maintain systems and applications that run and monitor Workday services in public cloud

Drive and solve problems impacting mission critical systems and implement automation to prevent re occurrence

Execute changes on production systems whenever necessary

Work closely with other development and operations team members to understand complex product requirements and translate them into automated solutions

5. QA test manager – AML at SQS Ireland in Dublin



The QA test manager directs and manages the full project-life cycle, setting standards for assignments and applications. They will be responsible for the delivery of the defined work packages to the client and providing effective management to teams and giving guidance to others and key business users.

The successful candidate will:

Develop strategies and direct teams with diverse scope

Use project planning tools and participates in the identification of and planning for future resource needs.

Develop a fit-for-purpose reporting mechanism

Specifiy the test environment for the whole life-cycle testing and ensuring it reflects business requirements for execution

Provide quality assurance evaluation estimates on various projects, including the ability to execute vision, goals and direction of a team

