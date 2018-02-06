Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

Fancy a career change or looking for something outside your comfort zone? These challenging but rewarding jobs could be exactly what you're looking for Print Print Careers

1. Systems engineer at Ookla in Dublin



Ookla is looking for a capable and motivated systems engineer to support its Dublin team as well as monitor, support, and improve a dynamic production environment along with a US engineering team.



The successful candidate will:

Maintain a distributed, global ecosystem of hundreds of cloud, virtual, and physical servers running Linux, BSD and others, supporting billions of requests daily

Support large scale batch data processing operations

Provide support to a global network of speed test server owners

Serve as the technical support person for Dublin-based office staff including managing on-site systems, and cloud-based services

***

2. IT service delivery manager at Bank of Ireland Group in Dublin



The ITSDM will support the Bank in ensuring it maintains resilient technical services both now and the future. In performing this function they assess the impact of all change including design, volume, and currency & security requirements. The ITSDM will be a part of the team which will support the service delivery manager who have overall responsibility of the services.

The successful candidate will:



Maintain the intellectual property (IP) for the bank including end to end knowledge management

Coordinate responses to ad hoc queries and projects from outside application support

Propose and assist with proactive maintenance including performance and capacity management

Keep abreast of technical developments and tools that could assist the bank

***

3. Head of experience at Ding in Dublin



Reporting to the chief executive, this new senior member of the team will likely have significant experience in leading the design of web and app products for consumers and ‘user first’ will be their DNA.

The successful candidate will:

Lead the experience & brand team to develop user insights, user experience and UI design, consumer branding

Define the experience and ensure it aligns with the wider business strategy and communicate this to key senior stakeholders

Define the experience and ensure it aligns with the wider business strategy and communicate this to key senior stakeholders

Lead a growing team of six, including UI/UX design, graphic design and online brand.

***

4. PHP developer at Aphix software in Drogheda



With a rapidly growing platform, we’re seeking to add a number of PHP developers to our R&D team to build upon our code base to further enhance features and offerings to our merchants improving the end user experience.

The successful candidate will:

Participate in a team-oriented environment to develop complex PHP-based applications

Follow SOLID development principles

QA, testing, code reviewing and release planning of your own work and that of others

Performing all other duties as requested by company directors

***

5. Java developer at Tech Data Advanced Solutions in Cork



Tech Data Client Solutions is a leading software services company in Ireland specialising in bespoke software development, business intelligence, SAP ERP Solutions and help desk solutions.

The applications software development division (DTS) works in partnership with its clients to manage, design, develop, deliver and support unique custom built software and middleware solutions.

The successful applicant will join a team delivering a range of enterprise and Web solutions using a variety of Java technologies. The will be an interesting and challenging role, working in a fast paced environment.

***

Sign up for your free jobseeker account with IrishJobs.ie. We’ll keep you informed about new job opportunities and you’ll also find a wealth of information, helpful hints and tips on how to secure your ideal job.