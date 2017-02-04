TonePad 1.32

It is said that there is a novel inside everyone just waiting to be written, and the same could also be said of music. Many people have the potential to create music but feel unable to do so. TonePad is a simple iOS app that enable you to unleash your musical creativity.

Using a simple dotted grid display, you can add notes to your creation by lighting up dots on the matrix. Multiple notes can be played simultaneously and the app can used in a variety of ways.

You may wish to create something that is musically ‘correct’, or you can experiment by simply drawing shapes on screen to see what they sound like. The songs you create are automatically saved when you close the app and there is no limit to the number of songs that can be saved.

Songs can be shared with your friends by selecting the Upload option in the app and you will be provided with a code that can be used to access it. As well as listening to your creations, your friends will be able to download you songs into their own copy of TonePad and make their own adjustments.

What’s New in Version 1.32

Added better crash reporting