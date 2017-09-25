Workspace management still technology focused

User experience and people’s productivity is an increasingly important aspect of enterprise IT.

Better tools that deliver a better experience contribute greatly to better outcomes. However, managing these tools, while coping with the needs of mobility, security and data protection is no small task. When added to this is the need to monitor and analyse performance and usage data, the task becomes even more complex.

TechBeat, in association with Zinopy and Citrix, is surveying Irish organisations on their experience in workspace management, with some interesting results.

The vast majority (80%) of Irish organisations see a business value in the monitoring and analysis of workspace (desktop) environments, indicating a good level of awareness of the importance of such measures in today’s environments.

Interestingly, when it comes to the type of analyses employed, there is an overwhelming focus on IT systems health and performance metrics (53%) over user experience and activity levels (23%), perhaps indicating that the balance of focus needs to go more towards the users to truly achieve the promise of a supportive flexible environment.

TechCentral Reporters