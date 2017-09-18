The Pixel 2: rumour round up

Regular sized entry level model, and XL halo device, say reports Print Print Life

Google has teased the details of its upcoming Pixel 2 smart phone, that is expected to be fully detailed in an October announcement.

From aggregated rumours and leaked renders and pcitures, it would appear as if the device will have a 2:1 screen, in the manner of the G6 and S8, with thinner bezels, and smoother 3D edges. It is thought the new phone will sport a 153mm (6”) AMOLED display manufactured by LG, which makes sense given Google’s reported $900 million (€754 million) investment in LG Display. Pictures have shown a similar two-tone rear case with a smaller window of glass around the camera. It is expected that the XL model will represent the cutting edge of Google’s engineering and design efforts, while the smaller device will act as a sort of entry-level option.

The entry-level Pixel will feature a 126mm (4.97”), 1080p display similar to the current version’s, with an “almost identical” design. A leaked image appears to confirm this. A spy shot shows a slightly more rectangular device with chunky bezels all around. Of note, there is a new speaker slit below the screen, suggesting the handset will have front-facing stereo speakers.

A series of 3D renders based on leaked design schematics confirm much of what has been reported as far as the design goes, with dimensions that match of very closely to the current models: 145.3 x 69.3 x 7.8 mm for the smaller model and 157.6 x 76.3 x 7.9 mm for the XL. But there is one extra tidbit: there may be a camera bump as well.

Specs, features, and sound

Last year’s Pixel featured the then-top-of-the-line Snapdragon 821 chip, and this year’s Pixel may also incorporate high-quality silicon. XDA Developers claims the phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 chip, along with the same 4GB of RAM in the current models. A newer report from International Business Times claims that Google will be using an updated version of the chip, much like last year. The publication says it will be the first phone to use the Snapdragon 836 chip, bringing “faster throughput with minimal power consumption.” Evan Blass all but confirmed the new chip with in a tweet announcing the date the new phones will be unveiled. However, recent reports say the phones will stick with the Snapdragon 835 chip in the Note 8, V30, and other phones.

Additionally, it is thought the Pixels will come in two storage configurations, 64GB and 128GB, though it is unclear whether they will replace the entry-level 32GB. The reports say the phones will feature always-on displays.

Audiophiles may be disappointed to learn that Google might dump the headphone jack in the Pixel 2. Reports are that the 3.5mm jack will be jettisoned in the new model in favour of stereo speakers. And the 3D renders circulating all but confirm this report. However, audiophiles should rest a little easier knowing that Google has been hard at work at fixing the Bluetooth issues that plague the current models, as revelled in a recent Reddit AMA by Android O engineers.

Finally, it is being reported that the new Pixel will have a squeezable frame like the HTC U11 to launch Google Assistant and other apps.

Pixel 2 camera

If there is one thing you can count on in a new flagship phone, it is that the camera will be better. Reports are that Google will not focus on megapixels with the Pixel 2, but rather will compensate in extra features. Additionally, reports say the Pixel 2 will stick with a single main camera rather than a dual set-up. Some leaked images show a single lens that is much larger than the current model, however it does appear to protrude ever so slightly from the case.

In a blog post, Google has already shown off some incredible results from its experimental night time photography techniques that use the existing Pixel camera to generate some incredible low-light images, and we’re hoping some of that processing power makes its way into the Pixel 2.

2 price

Premium phones do not usually go down in price, and the Pixel 2 is not expected to break that trend. In fact, it might cost more. Some reports say that Google’s next handset will be “at least” $50 higher than this year’s model, meaning it would start at $699 for the 127mm (5”) model and top $800 for the Pixel 2 XL. Furthermore, a comment by Rick Osterloh confirms that the flagship Pixel will stay a “premium” phone, meaning it will fetch many hundreds of dollars.

IDG News Service