AWS opens new “front door” in Ireland, with new 1,000 jobs

Shannon Building opened by An Taoiseach, welcoming the new positions to come online over the next two years Print Print Pro

Amazon Web Services (AWS) welcomed An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to its new Shannon Building in Dublin for a grand opening, where it also announced it will add 1,000 jobs over the next two years, in a major expansion of operations in Ireland.

Mike Beary, AWS Ireland country manager, said the investment and the jobs would “support the next wave of growth” for the company, and would be in areas such as software and network engineering, big data and machine learning.

An Taoiseach said that Amazon is one of the “great innovators of modern industry” and highlighted the uptake of cloud services as a measure of how economies and businesses are transforming, with public sector increasingly leveraging such services. He added that Ireland “can expect to see more of that in the future”.

“Amazon’s decision to bring another 1,000 jobs to Ireland,” said an Taoiseach, “underpins our mission to make this country an innovative, digital economy and a global leader for the tech sector. These are well paid, high quality jobs, in four locations across Dublin, meaning this announcement will bring tangible benefits right across the city. The creation of these new jobs and the company’s commitment to investing in research and innovation here is fundamental to maintaining Ireland’s reputation as tech hub for Europe. It is also testament to Ireland’s reputation as a location for top talent and I would like to congratulate and pay tribute to the existing staff and management at Amazon in Ireland who have allowed the company to go from strength to strength here over the last 14 years.”

A statement on the new jobs and building gave further detail, adding the new roles would include Software Development Engineers, Network Development Engineers, Data Centre Engineers, Support Engineers, Solutions Architects, Systems Engineers, Optical Deployment Engineers, Security Specialists, Big Data Specialists, DevOps Engineers, and a range of technical management positions for both Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“Today, we have more than 2,500 Amazon employees in Ireland supporting customers from Ireland and around the world,” said Beary. “There is an abundance of talent in Ireland which helped us to exceed our talent growth targets ahead of schedule. Ireland is a great place to do business, the country’s creative culture and diverse pool of technical skills make it an ideal location for our rapidly expanding business.”

Speaking at the opening of the new Dublin “front door” for AWS, Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, added that the company’s long history of success in Ireland and its current investment is a testament to Ireland’s highly-skilled, diverse workforce.

“Tech talent and investment are fundamental to our country’s continued growth, and companies like Amazon are bringing even more energy, vision, innovation – and good jobs – to Ireland,” Shanahan. “We are proud to support these companies, who invest in our talent and the future of our economy, and create new opportunities for the country to succeed.”

An Taoiseach also highlighted that Amazon’s opening of a data centre here in 2006 was a significant contributor to Ireland’s development as a centre for data centres. He also praised Amazon’s work with academic and education institutions here, such as the collaboration with Institute of Technology Tallaght (IT Tallaght) to fund a bursary programme for 20 students to study to become data centre technicians, as well as its work with a number of Irish colleges and universities as part of its AWS Educate and AWS Academy programmes. AWS Educate supports tertiary institutes such as the Dublin Institute of Technology, Dublin City University, and the University of Limerick to provide students and educators with technology and training resources, at no charge.

TechCentral Reporters