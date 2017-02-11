Nothing puts the dampeners on a friendship quite as quick as individuals being precious about the bill at the end of a meal. Between talk of who had what, and “I didn’t have a dessert” and who ordered all the extra bread – someone will no doubt be scribbling down the information on a napkin and trying to make sense of it all like Russell Crowe in a Beautiful Mind. Tip Calculator is the answer to this madness and can save you from a few needless arguments.

The app seems incredibly old-school, but it’s also very intuitive and allows you to easily dissect a bill quickly.

You can break it down by how much you should be paying for the service, see what the overall split is with both tips and without, and even dissect the bill by up to 50 people for those rare occasions that you find yourself at some sort of regal banquet. Tip Calculator also serves up a really clear view of what the final check looks like including total and tips to pay for each person too.

The app seems incredibly old-school, but it’s also very intuitive and allows you to easily dissect a bill quickly.

Tips Calculator may seem like a stretch for anyone that’s a whizz with maths or a calculator, but the simple design completely eliminates any toing and froing about who owes what. Perfect for all those times you want to be able to stay civil with that person who begrudged you that expensive cheese board you had for dessert.

What’s New in Version 1.2.6

– Support for iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.