Tiny Hot Corners 1.3

Tiny Hot Corners is a lightweight tool which enables accessing Windows 10’s Task View with a mouse.

The program has no interface, and only performs a single action: simulating a Win+Tab keypress when you move your mouse cursor to the top-left corner of the screen.

There are no configuration options. You can’t change the keypress, the hotkey region, the time the mouse must stay in the region to trigger the action, or anything else.

The only “extra” feature is a Ctrl+Alt+C hotkey which closes the program down. But as it’s ultra-lightweight, requiring less than 100KB RAM, it’s probably safe to leave it running.