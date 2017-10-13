Tech Trade Live gears up for Channel Forum, sponsored by Equinix

Networking opportunity a first for annual event Print Print Trade

Arriving just in time for the new Channel Forum at Tech Trade Live next week is a wealth of fascinating content. Industry experts have been assembled together to assist in informing and educating the Channel on the incredibly challenging nuances of delivering on the cloud.

Kevin O’Connor of headline sponsor Equinix said the company will be launching its global channel programme to the Irish partner community.

“Equinix are delighted to headline sponsor the inaugural year of the Channel Forum at TechTrade Live 2017,” said O’Connor. “At Equinix we view our partners and the channel route to market as key to continuing to drive our growth and expansion and TechTrade Live gives us a unique opportunity to interact with the most influential companies and individuals in the Irish partner community.”

Billy Huggard, publisher at event organiser Mediateam, will ring the starting bell and moderate the discussion. The format and content is designed to bring about a good debate on the direction the channel needs to take next.

First and foremost is the key role the channel will play as vendors and end users alike face the challenge of hybrid, security, IoT and many other issues.

Secondly, we look at the Vendors role in the new eco system, how have MSP’s reengineered their business and what do the end users demand of the channel and the vendor in this new era.

The agenda has been designed to bring about a healthy discussion on the opportunities and threats the channel now faces. TechTrade contributing editor Billy MacInnes will highlight the move to hybrid and ask if edge computing leading to decentralisation, IoT and more.

David Fearne, technical director at Arrow ECS, will speak on cloud integration, technical strategies, and how the vendor can make life easier for the MSP.

James Finglas, MD, MJ Flood Technology, will discuss the evolution of his company and how embracing the cloud early has opened up a world of opportunity.

CityJet director of IT David Cadenhead will be in conversation interview with Paul Hearns, associate publisher, TechPro.

Come and meet the Event Headline Partners Dell EMC and Arrow ECS – who this year will feature Oracle, Trend Micro, Check Point, Splunk and Veritas. Other participants hosting showcases, demos and one-to-meetings include Blueface, Brother, Canon, Datto, Epson, Fujitsu, KeepItSafe, Microsoft, Microwarehouse, Multinet, Philips, Sennheisser, Square One, Toshiba, Total Import Solutions, Vital, Webroot.

All of this is being packed into a two-hour window at the start of the day at Tech Trade Live next Thursday 19 October from 9am so please register in advance to be in one of the few remaining seats. Trade Only.

Visit http://www.techtradelive.ie/channel-forum-2017/