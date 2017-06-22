Thumbico 1.5

View icons and thumbnails for any file

Print

PrintPrint
Audio

Read More:

22 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 22-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Aurelitec

Thumbico is a portable freeware tool for viewing and extracting icons, or creating thumbnails of images.

Unzip the archive – under 30KB in size – and the program’s small window appears. Drag and drop any executable onto the file and Thumbico extracts and displays its icon.

You can also drag and drop an image to view its thumbnail, or any other document to see the icon of the associated application (a PDF file would get you the icon of Adobe Reader, or whatever other viewer you’re using).

A Menu button enables increasing or decreasing the image size, setting a standard size, rotating or flipping the image, or changing the background colour.

A Save option enables saving the icon or thumbnail as a PNG, BMP, GIF or JPEG.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Should drones be regulated by the EU?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel