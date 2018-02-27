Three new iPhones touted for Autumn reveal

Cupertino overshadows MWC with promise of three new handsets Print Print Life

Mark Gurman and Debby Wu’s report for Bloomberg offers more details on the specs of the new iPhones that could be coming this Autumn.

According to Bloomberg the largest iPhone, code-named D33, will be the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus, but the edge-to-edge screen makes the screen size an inch larger than the Plus phone. The OLED screen will have a resolution of 1242×2688 pixels. You’ll probably be able to use split-screen mode on some apps, like you can on the iPhone 8 Plus.

The 6.5″ iPhone will have Face ID, though Bloomberg did not specifically say if there will be a notch like that on the iPhone X. Apple is considering dual-SIM card support in some regions where the feature in popular (Europe and Asia), but the company would rather use E-SIM, which allows users to switch service providers without charging a physical SIM card.

The second new iPhone would essentially be an update of the current 5.8″ iPhone X. Both of the new iPhones would have Apple’s A12 processor and iOS 12. Apple may offer a gold finish for both the 6.5″ and 5.8″ iPhones, though Apple wanted to produce a gold iPhone X and ran into production problems.

The third new iPhone is expected to be a new lower-priced model, but will feature an edge-to-edge LCD screen and Face ID. The edges will be aluminum, not the stainless steel that will be on the other two iPhones. The back will be glass to allow for wireless charging.

There are a lot of similarities between the Bloomberg report and Ming-Chi Kuo’s prediction this past January. Kuo also said that Apple will release a 6.5″ iPhone and a new 5.8″ model at the higher price range, with an LCD-based iPhone in the lower price range. Knowing what we do about iPhone sales, it’s not surprising that Apple is hoping to boost sales by making an affordable iPhone with many of the bells and whistles of the high-end model. Now that there are two similar reports by people who tend to have a good track record on Apple’s plans, it looks like we’ll see three new iPhones before the year is out.

IDG News Service