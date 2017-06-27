Three eases Android deployment with Samsung KME

Knox Mobile Enrolment service rolls out Print Print Pro

Three Ireland and Samsung have partnered to ease the deployment of Android devices for business.

The new service, which will be available form 10 July, will see Samsung’s Knox Mobile Enrolment (KME) made available to easily and automatically activate large numbers of Samsung Android devices over Wi-Fi or 4G, enabling the automation configuration of a Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution.

According to Three, KME enables devices to be configured with no touch required, so that they can simply be delivered to end users. Centralised device management lets businesses enrol devices in bulk, with almost no user involvement, who automatically receive the settings and apps they need for work.

The service complements existing Enterprise Mobility Management portfolio offerings from Three, which helps businesses protect company devices from security attacks while giving employees secure access to applications and company files remotely as though they were in the office.

“With six in 10 Irish business owners saying that their smart phone is the single most important technology that allows them to do their job, workforces are becoming more and more dependent on mobile solutions and service,” said Eóin MacManus, business director, Three. “This is making mobile device management essential for companies, and Samsung KME makes the set-up of MDM seamless. With the new EU General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) now on the horizon for May 2018, businesses need to be more aware of security risks than ever and be able to ensure and demonstrate data protection compliance. We already have a number of business customers trialling the service. Samsung KME and Three provide mobile solutions which can help keep your data safe and secure”.

“MDM is now a crucial service for businesses,” said Adrian McInerney, general manager, Samsung Ireland. “With KME, Samsung is making this process as simple, effective and cost-efficient as possible and I’m delighted to offer this to Three’s business customers from July.”

www.three.ie/business

TechCentral Reporters