Three digital hubs open in Co. Clare

Kilrush, Feakle, Miltown Malbay facilities open for business Print Print Trade

Three digital hub facilities developed by Clare County Council were officially opened in Kilrush, Miltown Malbay and Feakle today.

The facilities, which are part of the Local Authority’s DigiClare.ie initiative and are among the actions identified in the Clare Rural Development Strategy 2026, will support rural social enterprises and the wider community by providing flexible, affordable hot-desks, co-working, conference and training facilities for residents, visitors and entrepreneurs.

Over the next 12 months, Clare County Council will be furthering its plans to develop a large-scale broadband hub in Ennis, including a hot desk facility and incubation units. A multi-service centre incorporating a broadband hub and other social and community services is also planned for Ennistymon.

Mayor of Clare, Councillor Tom McNamara, said: “On the first anniversary of the opening Rural Development Forum meeting, the official opening of the three digital broadband hubs in Feakle, Miltown Malbay and Kilrush is tangible evidence of the value of developing and implementing a focused rural development strategy in Clare.

“Today, we have taken a giant stride forward which I am confident will be the first step in our shared journey to making rural Clare a sustainable and thriving place to live and work.”

Clare County Council will shortly launch a digital strategy with the key aim of creating ‘digitally intelligent communities’ across the county.

TechCentral Reporters

More Articles ← Previous

