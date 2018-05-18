Third of Irish businesses lack a digital marketing strategy

Quarter of survey respondents admit to not using analytics

Over one third of Irish businesses (36%) do not have a digital marketing strategy, according to a survey of 400 business professionals by Springboard PR & Marketing. A further 22% of respondents also admit that they are unaware if their organisation even has a digital marketing strategy.

Despite the majority of respondents either having no clear digital marketing strategy, or no direct knowledge of one, more than half said their top priority in digital marketing this year is content across owned channels such as social media and a company website. This was followed by earned content (28%) such as reviews, guest articles and editorial coverage; and paid promotion (18%) through digital advertising.

One in five said a shortage of trained staff was the most challenging factor in implementing a digital marketing plan.

The survey also found the top platform on which Irish businesses have created a profile is Facebook (75%). This is followed by Twitter (68%), LinkedIn (61%) and Instagram (41%). However, LinkedIn took the biggest drop when it came to the platforms that organisations actually use, with 39% using it to regularly post, share and engage with others.

More than half of respondents see the biggest benefit of digital marketing as the promotion of their products and services. This was followed by lead generation and increased sales (32%), and attracting new talent (12%).

Springboard PR & marketing managing director & strategic lead Susie Horgan said: “As the business landscape becomes even more reliant on the digital sphere, organisations need to be seriously looking at an all-encompassing integrated strategy, combining owned, earned and paid. This is vital in order to achieve and exceed defined business goals and marketing objectives.”

TechCentral Reporters