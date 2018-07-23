Things we are done with

Niall and Dusty put together their lists of tech fails Print Print Radio

From gadgets that failed to meet their potential to hype machines that ran out of juice, there are plenty of examples of tech that has outstayed its welcome. This week Niall and Dusty bring five examples to the table and row over which have had their day and which we’re stuck with whether we like it or not.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.