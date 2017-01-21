Things for iOS 2.8.10

Things is a delightful and easy to use task manager. It’s the perfect companion for everything you want to achieve in life, offering a great balance between ease of use and powerful features.

**** Updated with full support for iOS 9 and watchOS 2—including a new Quick Action for iPhone 6s, a new native app for Apple Watch, and three new Complications for the watch face. ****

WORKFLOW

When you start using Things, you’ll be surprised how easy it is to enter and manage your tasks. And with Things’ beautiful interface, task management becomes a delight. But all of this doesn’t come at the expense of power—everything you wish for in a task manager, Things has you covered.

• Today: Decide which tasks you want to do today and put them into your Today list. Throughout the day, come back to this list to check items off. Things will automatically show you due and scheduled items there once their date arrives – so you won’t miss anything important.

• Focus: See what you need to do Today, what’s coming up Next, and what’s Scheduled for later. Put tasks in Someday if you can’t work on them right now, you can always come back to them later.

• Keep organized: Work, Family, Hobby – with Things, everything has its place. Projects and Areas of Responsibility let you master complex tasks and stay on top of your responsibilities in life and work.

• Use Tags to assign contexts, priorities, time – whatever fits your personal workflow. Quickly filter a list to find those tasks which are most relevant now.

• Out of your head, into Things: Enter new ideas the moment they hit you. Adding to-dos is always just a tap away.

• And much more: Create repeating tasks, add due dates, schedule tasks for a later date, review completed tasks in the Logbook, etc.

iOS FEATURES

Things for iPhone includes a new Quick Action for the app icon; a Today Widget in Notification Center for quick access to your to-dos; Handoff support for seamless transition between Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch; an “Add to Things” extension for creating to-dos from other apps; a sharing extension for sending to-dos to other apps; and Push Sync with Background Refresh to keep to-dos up-to-date even while the app isn’t running.

THINGS CLOUD

Your to-dos, on all your devices. Things Cloud is a free service that stores your to-dos and updates them quickly & effortlessly across your Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch (Mac & iPad apps sold separately).

What’s New in Version 2.8.10

iPhone:

• Fixed a crash when creating a new to-do with VoiceOver.

Watch:

• Fixed a crash when using the large complication on the Modular watch face.