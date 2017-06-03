The Guardian 4.30

Get the whole picture the whole time with the free Guardian app.

Specially crafted for iPhone, iPad, and now Apple Watch, this app brings you breaking news and full access to all of the Guardian’s award-winning content. Tailor your home screen with the sections that matter most to you, follow your favourite writers and stories for personal alerts, keep reading when you’re offline, save content for as long as you like, and get personal, compelling content at any time on your Apple Watch.

• Stay up to date with live news and sport

• Enjoy the full range of Guardian content, beautifully designed for iPad and iPhone

• Keep reading offline

• Make it yours by choosing the sections and topics that appear on your home screen

• Be informed with breaking news alerts on your iPhone, iPad, and optimised for Apple Watch

• Follow your favourite stories, series, writers and football teams for personal notifications

• Browse award-winning audio, video and interactive content, as well as full-screen galleries, with stunning Retina-quality images

• Save any content you want to keep

• Read comments on articles and share your own thoughts

• Search by keyword, topic, series, section, or contributor

• Upgrade to the premium tier for our daily crosswords, specially curated content, extracts from Guardian Books, and an advert-free experience

Please note: this app is totally free to use. If you choose to upgrade to the premium tier – £2.49 / $2.99 (USD) a month or local equivalent – your payment can be taken immediately and processed by Apple.

What’s New in Version 4.30

— UK General Election 2017 —

Keep up to date on the 8th June with our live election results tracker. See the total seats won by each party and the key seats as they’re called throughout the night.

— Bye bye bugs, hello enhancements —

Nobody likes bugs, so we’ve squashed quite a few in this release to make your experience better.