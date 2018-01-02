TechRadio’s best shows of 2017
Nikki Lannen, Warducks
A busy year in tech comes to an end
To mark the end of 2017 we’ve compiled a playlist of some of our favourite shows of 2017. Stay tuned for a selection of expert views on AI, VR, Big Data, design thinking, ‘people hacking’ and the future of human-cyborg relations.
