TechRadio’s best shows of 2017

A busy year in tech comes to an end

2 January 2018 | 0

TechRadio Niall Kitson and Dusty RhodesTo mark the end of 2017 we’ve compiled a playlist of some of our favourite shows of 2017. Stay tuned for a selection of expert views on AI, VR, Big Data, design thinking, ‘people hacking’ and the future of human-cyborg relations.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

