TestReach attains distinction with Digital Disruptor award

Invigilation software enables students to take exams anywhere in the world Print Print Trade

TestReach has won the Digital Disruptor award for 2018, which was presented at an Enterprise Ireland event at Deloitte Digital in London. The, created by Enterprise Ireland, aims to recognise Irish companies that are disrupting the marketplace in which they operate through technological innovation.

TestReach’s technology enables organisations to create, deliver and mark exams online rather than on paper. While online assessment is not new, what is unique about TestReach is that it’s a single application to create exams and run them in a number of ways, including remote invigilation over the Web. This allows candidates can take exams anywhere and be invigilated over the Web by a trained supervisor, who monitors them continuously using audio, video and remote screen share, to make sure there is no cheating.

CEO Sheena Bailey and executive director Louella Morton set up TestReach in response to the massive increase in demand for qualifications globally, a demand that cannot be met by running exams in a traditional manner.

“While there have been huge advancements in the options for learning, such as immersive learning and virtual classrooms, very little has changed with how exams are run. Candidates still have to go to exam halls and sit exams via paper with essays and multiple choice questions. We set out to change that. The ability to run an exam anywhere, at any time, and have it professionally invigilated over the web by trained supervisors is a game changer,” said Bailey.

Morton added: “The demand for this solution is very apparent as the company has grown rapidly in the past few years, and we are now working with lots of different educational institutes, professional membership bodies and corporations who run certification exams for employees and partners. This rapid growth means we intend to hire a number of new staff for our Dublin office this year.

“This Digital Disruption award draws attention to the fact that until this technology was created there was no way to provide professional online invigilation within a single assessment application. It means that our clients can move away from running exams on paper in test centres, which is cumbersome and difficult for both administrators and candidates, to a much more streamlined and flexible approach. This is truly disrupting the exam and assessment market internationally.”

TechCentral Reporters