TestReach keeps an eye on CIPS exams

Remote invigilation gets professional body's seal of approval Print Print Trade

Testreach has signed a deal with the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) that will see the worldwide rollout of its remote invigilation and exam creation software.

Headquartered at NexusUCD, TestReach was founded by Sheena Bailey and Louella Morton in response to the massive increase in demand for professional qualifications globally, a demand that cannot be met by running exams in a traditional manner.

“While there have been huge advancements in the options for learning, such as gamification, immersive learning and virtual classrooms, very little has changed with the assessment process,” said Morton. “Candidates still go to exam halls and sit exams via paper with essays and multiple choice questions. We set out to change that.”

TestReach is a single application to create exams and run them in a number of ways, including remote invigilation over the Web.

“The ability to run an exam anywhere, at any time, and have it professionally invigilated over the Web by trained supervisors is a game changer for so many organisations,” said Sheena Bailey, CEO, TestReach.

“Until this technology was created there was no way to provide professional online invigilation within a single assessment application. It means that our clients can move away from running exams on paper in test centres, which is cumbersome and difficult for both administrators and candidates, to a much more streamlined and flexible approach.”



